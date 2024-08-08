Phillies meet the Diamondbacks following Schwarber’s 3-home run game

Philadelphia Phillies (68-46, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-52, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (68-46, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-52, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, five strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.37 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -113, Diamondbacks -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Arizona has a 63-52 record overall and a 31-25 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .428.

Philadelphia has gone 30-25 in road games and 68-46 overall. The Phillies are 56-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 51 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs). Eugenio Suarez is 13-for-37 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Schwarber ranks fourth on the Phillies with 40 extra base hits (13 doubles and 27 home runs). Alec Bohm is 13-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.