Phillies look to end 4-game losing streak, play the Marlins

Miami Marlins (45-75, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-50, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.20 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Phillies: Tyler Phillips (4-1, 4.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -189, Marlins +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies aim to break their four-game skid when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia has gone 38-22 at home and 69-50 overall. The Phillies are fifth in the NL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Miami is 21-36 in road games and 45-75 overall. The Marlins are 33-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a .295 batting average, and has 43 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 80 RBI. Bryce Harper is 14-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Burger leads the Marlins with a .251 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 23 walks and 54 RBI. Xavier Edwards is 13-for-43 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.