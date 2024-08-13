Phillies aim to stop 3-game slide, take on the Marlins

Miami Marlins (44-75, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-49, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40…

Miami Marlins (44-75, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-49, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Valente Bellozo (1-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -177, Marlins +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies look to end a three-game skid when they play the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia has a 38-21 record in home games and a 69-49 record overall. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Miami is 44-75 overall and 20-36 on the road. The Marlins have gone 26-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 43 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 14-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has six doubles, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 14-for-41 with a double and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

