Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (73-61, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-55, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (73-61, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-55, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (7-4, 2.02 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (11-5, 2.82 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -135, Braves +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia has a 79-55 record overall and a 45-24 record at home. The Phillies have a 64-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 37-33 record in road games and a 73-61 record overall. The Braves have a 31-17 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Friday for the 11th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 31 doubles, 26 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .278 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has a .308 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 26 doubles and 37 home runs. Ramon Laureano is 14-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (hand), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.