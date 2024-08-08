Pete Alonso homers twice, knocks in 3 to lead Mets to 9-1 victory over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two home runs, David Peterson gave up one earned run across five innings and…

DENVER (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two home runs, David Peterson gave up one earned run across five innings and the New York Mets rolled past the Colorado Rockies 9-1 on Thursday to clinch a series victory.

Mark Vientos hit his 17th homer of the season, Jose Iglesias had two RBIs, and Francisco Lindor had two hits and an RBI for the Mets, who moved a half-game ahead of the division rival Atlanta Braves in the race for a National League wild-card spot.

Each member of the Mets’ lineup finished with at least one hit, with five of those players hitting a double.

“I thought today was just a great team effort,” Alonso said. “Pitching was phenomenal. Defense was great. Offensively, it was a really good day for us.”

Alonso’s 471-foot, two-run home run to deep center field keyed a four-run first inning for New York, which got five extra-base hits in the inning.

“I felt it and knew I got it,” Alonso said. “I didn’t really know how far it was going to go and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s definitely one of my best bolts.’”

The homers were Alonso’s team-leading 24th and 25th of the season, giving the 29-year-old first baseman his second multi-homer game of the season and first since April 13. His three hits were tied for his most in a game this season.

Peterson (6-1), who grew up in the Denver area, struck out five batters in his first career start at Coors Field and gave up two earned runs or fewer for the eighth time in his past nine outings.

“Pitching with a lead like that, it makes my job easier,” Peterson said. “I go out there, throw strikes and try to get them back in the dugout so they can hit again. They just kept pouring it on.”

The loss was the Rockies’ ninth in their past 13 games and dropped them to 42-74, the worst record in the National League.

Austin Gomber (3-8) took the loss for Colorado after giving up six hits and five earned runs in just three innings, tied for his shortest appearance of the season.

“Nothing really had bite,” Gomber said. “I felt good for the better part of the last two months physically. Today is just kind of one of those days in August. I knew early on everything was kind of a couple of ticks down. It makes it hard. The game’s hard enough. When you don’t really have your best stuff, it gets even harder.”

Ezequiel Tovar and Brendan Rodgers finished with two hits apiece for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle drove in Colorado’s lone run of the afternoon with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Placed RHP Ryan Feltner (right shoulder strain) on the 15-day IL and recalled RHP Riley Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque. Feltner exited his start Wednesday against the Mets after just one inning due to right shoulder and lat soreness. … RHP Peter Lambert left the game after three innings of relief after injuring his thumb. Manager Bud Black said x-rays were negative, but that Lambert’s thumb is “severely bruised.”

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Jose Quintana (6-7, 3.95 ERA) will take the mound against RHP Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.62) and the Mariners on Friday in Seattle.

Rockies: RHP Tanner Gordon (0-3, 6.75 ERA) will face off against RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.04) and the Atlanta Braves Friday in Denver.

