Paraguay 1, Egypt 1, Egypt advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Egypt 1, Paraguay 1, Egypt advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Paraguay 0 1 0 — 1 Egypt 0 1 0 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Paraguay, Gomez, (Enciso), 71st minute; 2, Egypt, Adel, (Zizo), 88th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Paraguay, Diego Gomez, G; Marcelo Perez, NG; Wilder Viera, G; Marcos Gomez, G; Fabian Balbuena, G. Egypt, Ahmed Nabil Koka, G; Mohamed Elneny, G; Karim El Debes, G; Hossam Abdelmaguid Abdelsalam, G; Ibrahim Adel, G.

Yellow Cards_Koka, Egypt, 66th; Zizo, Egypt, 82nd; Flores, Paraguay, 85th; Viera, Paraguay, 90th+6; Perez, Paraguay, 100th; El Sayed, Egypt, 100th.

Referee_Glenn Nyberg.

