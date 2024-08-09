Padres visit the Marlins on 3-game road win streak

San Diego Padres (64-52, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (43-73, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Friday,…

San Diego Padres (64-52, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (43-73, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Martin Perez (2-5, 4.96 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.96 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -141, Marlins +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they face the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 23-37 at home and 43-73 overall. The Marlins are 32-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 34-23 record on the road and a 64-52 record overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .325.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has six doubles, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 12-for-41 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 71 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 16-for-42 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Padres: 8-2, .290 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

