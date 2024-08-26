Padres visit the Cardinals to open 4-game series

San Diego Padres (74-58, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-65, second in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (74-58, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-65, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -112, Padres -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres to begin a four-game series.

St. Louis has a 65-65 record overall and a 34-30 record in home games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.13 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

San Diego has a 37-26 record in road games and a 74-58 record overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .418.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 27 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 56 RBI for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 14-for-43 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 24 doubles and 21 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.74 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

