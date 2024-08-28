Padres take 3-game win streak into game against the Cardinals

San Diego Padres (76-58, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-67, third in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (76-58, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-67, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 65-67 overall and 34-32 in home games. The Cardinals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

San Diego is 39-26 in road games and 76-58 overall. The Padres rank sixth in the NL with 153 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn has 24 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 47 extra base hits (25 doubles and 22 home runs). Jackson Merrill is 12-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

