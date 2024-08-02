Padres open 3-game series with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (40-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-51, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (40-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-51, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-6, 4.82 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -187, Rockies +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series.

San Diego is 59-51 overall and 28-28 at home. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

Colorado is 40-70 overall and 16-41 in road games. The Rockies rank sixth in the NL with 122 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Rockies are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .308 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 20 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Xander Bogaerts is 20-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ezequiel Tovar leads the Rockies with a .286 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI. Mike Toglia is 11-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .304 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

