Padres host the Pirates on 4-game home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-63, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-53, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (10-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Padres: Martin Perez (2-5, 4.78 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -256, Pirates +208; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

San Diego has gone 32-29 at home and 68-53 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .265, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has gone 29-32 in road games and 56-63 overall. The Pirates have a 40-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Padres are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with 41 extra base hits (22 doubles and 19 home runs). Jackson Merrill is 11-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 home runs, 43 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .288 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 15-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .286 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .252 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

