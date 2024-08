Olympics on TV for Monday, Aug. 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 5 ARTISTIC SWIMMING 2 p.m. E! — Team: Technical…

(All times Eastern)

Monday, Aug. 5

ARTISTIC SWIMMING

2 p.m.

E! — Team: Technical Routine

BADMINTON

8 p.m.

USA — Women’s Singles: Gold Final

9:30 p.m.

USA — Badminton, Shooting

BASKETBALL 3X3

3:40 a.m.

USA — Men’s Pool Play: USA vs. Netherlands (Taped)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Men’s, Women’s Semifinals

3 p.m.

E! — Men’s & Women’s Bronze Finals

4 p.m.

NBC — Men’s & Women’s Gold Finals

10:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s & Women’s Bronze Finals (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

12:45 a.m.

USA — Round of 16 (Taped)

7:15 a.m.

USA — Round of 16

11 a.m.

E! — Round of 16

5 p.m.

NBC — Round of 16

CANOE & KAYAK

10:15 a.m.

USA — Slalom: Kayak Cross Finals

11:30 p.m.

USA — Women’s Quarterfinal

CYCLING

9 p.m.

USA — Women’s Team Sprint

DIVING

4 a.m.

E! — Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

9:05 a.m.

E! — Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal

EQUESTRIAN

4 p.m.

E! — Jumping: Individual Qualifier

FIELD HOCKEY

1:45 p.m.

USA — Women’s Quarterfinals

11:30 p.m.

USA — Women’s Quarterfinal

GYMNASTICS

5:45 a.m.

E! — Men’s & Women’s Apparatus Finals (Taped)

9:30 a.m.

NBC — Men’s & Women’s Apparatus Finals (Taped)

SHOOTING

9 a.m.

USA — Mixed Team Skeet Final

9:30 p.m.

USA — Badminton, Shooting

SOCCER

12 p.m.

E! — Men’s Semifinal

3:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s Semifinal

SPORT CLIMBING

11:05 a.m.

USA — Men’s Combined, Women’s Speed

TRACK & FIELD

4 a.m.

USA — Heats: Women’s 400m & more

1 p.m.

NBC — Finals: W 800m, W 5000m & more

TRIATHLON

2 a.m.

USA — Mixed Relay Final

VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

USA — Men’s Quarterfinal

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

USA — GR 60kg, 130kg & W Freestyle 68kg Eliminations

