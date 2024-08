Olympics on TV for Aug. 3 – 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Aug. 3 BADMINTON 1:30 p.m. CNBC — Women’s Doubles Gold…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Aug. 3

BADMINTON

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Doubles Gold Final (Taped)

BASKETBALL

11:15 a.m.

NBC — Men’s Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA

3 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan

6 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group C: Puerto Rico vs. USA (Taped)

8 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan (Taped)

BASKETBALL 3X3

12:45 p.m.

CNBC — Pool Play (Taped)

4 p.m.

USA — Women’s Play-In Round

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2 a.m.

USA — Women’s Pool C: USA (Hughes/Cheng) vs. GER (Muller/Tillmann) (Taped)

3 a.m.

USA — Men’s Pool C: GER (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. POL (Bryl/Losiak)

6:40 a.m.

E! — Women’s Pool F: ESP (Alvarez M/Moreno) vs. GER (Ludwig/Lippmann)

2:15 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Pool D: CAN (Melissa/Brandie) vs. LAT (Tina/Anastasija) (Taped)

4:45 p.m.

CNBC — Lucky Loser

BOXING

12:15 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Feather Quarterfinals & more (Taped)

CANOE & KAYAK

9:30 a.m.

USA — Slalom: Men’s & Women’s Kayak Cross Heats

11:45 a.m.

USA — Slalom: Kayak Cross Heats (Taped)

CYCLING

5 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Road Race (Taped)

EQUESTRIAN

3 p.m.

E! — Dressage: Team Final (Taped)

FENCING

7 a.m.

E! — Women’s Team Sabre Quarterfinals

1 p.m.

E! — Women’s Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — Men’s Round 3: Part 1

7 a.m.

GOLF — Men’s Round 3: Part 2

GYMNASTICS

9:15 a.m.

E! — Men’s & Women’s Apparatus Finals

10:20 a.m.

NBC — Women’s Vault Final

4:30 p.m.

NBC — Men’s Apparatus Finals (Taped)

HANDBALL

10 p.m.

USA — Women’s Group B: Spain vs. France (Taped)

ROWING

12:30 p.m.

USA — Finals: Eights & more (Taped)

3:45 p.m.

NBC — Finals: Single Sculls, Eight

SHOOTING

11:45 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Skeet, Women’s 25m Pistol Finals (Taped)

SOCCER

7:50 a.m.

E! — Archery, Soccer

11:50 a.m.

E! — Women’s Quarterfinal

SWIMMING

5:20 a.m.

USA — Heats: Women’s 50m Free & more

TABLE TENNIS

8:45 a.m.

USA — Women’s Singles: Gold Final

TRACK & FIELD

4 a.m.

E! — Heats: Men’s 100m & more (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — Track & Field & Swimming

1:10 p.m.

USA — Finals: Women’s 100m & more

VOLLEYBALL

Midnight

USA — Men’s Pool C: Japan vs. United States (Taped)

WATER POLO

11 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group: Montenegro vs. USA (Taped)

Sunday, Aug. 4

BADMINTON

10 a.m.

E! — Singles Semifinals (Taped)

12:15 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Doubles: Gold Final (Taped)

BASKETBALL

11 p.m.

USA — Women’s Group C: Germany vs. USA (Taped)

BASKETBALL 3X3

3:30 a.m.

USA — Women’s Play-In Round (Taped)

1 p.m.

E! — Men’s Pool Play: USA vs. Netherlands

3:30 p.m.

USA — Men’s Play-In Round

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4 a.m.

CNBC — Round of 16

7 a.m.

E! — Round of 16

10:15 a.m.

USA — Round of 16 (Taped)

11:25 a.m.

E! — Round of 16

3 p.m.

CNBC — Round of 16

4 p.m.

NBC — Round of 16 (Taped)

BOXING

7:10 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Middle, Women’s Bantam Semifinals & more (Taped)

4 p.m.

CNBC — Men’s Middle, Women’s Bantam Semifinals & more

CANOE & KAYAK

9:30 a.m.

USA — Slalom: Men’s Kayak Cross Heats

10:45 a.m.

E! — Slalom: Women’s Kayak Cross Heats

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — Women’s Road Race (Taped)

11:10 a.m.

NBC — Cycling & more

4:30 p.m.

USA — Women’s Road Race (Taped)

EQUESTRIAN

3:45 p.m.

E! — Dressage: Individual Final (Taped)

FENCING

8:30 a.m.

E! — Men’s Team Foil Quarters, Semis

1:30 p.m.

E! — Men’s Team Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

FIELD HOCKEY

8 p.m.

USA — Men’s Quarterfinal (Taped)

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — Men’s Final Round: Part 1

7 a.m.

GOLF — Men’s Final Round: Part 2

2 p.m.

USA — Men’s Final Round (Taped)

HANDBALL

5 a.m.

CNBC — Men’s Group B: Egypt vs. Argentina

9 p.m.

USA — Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. France (Taped)

SHOOTING

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — Women’s Skeet Final (Taped)

SOCCER

1:30 a.m.

USA — Women’s Quarterfinal (Taped)

SWIMMING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Track & Field, Swimming

TABLE TENNIS

8 a.m.

E! — Men’s Singles: Bronze Final

9 a.m.

USA — Men’s Singles: Gold Final

7 p.m.

USA — Men’s Singles: Gold Final (Taped)

TRACK & FIELD

4 a.m.

USA — Heats: Men’s 110m Hurdles & more

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Track & Field, Swimming

USA — Finals: Men’s 100m & more

VOLLEYBALL

5:30 a.m.

E! — Women’s Pool C: Italy vs. Turkiye (Taped)

5 p.m.

NBC — Women’s Pool A: France vs. United States (Taped)

10 p.m.

USA — Women’s Pool B: Brazil vs. Poland (Taped)

