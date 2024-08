Olympic Wrestling Results

Tuesday Men Greco-Roman 130kg Repechage Amin Mirzazadeh, Iran, def. Lee Seungchan, South Korea, 9-0, Technical Superiority. Abdellatif Mohamed, Egypt, def.…

Tuesday

Men

Greco-Roman 130kg

Repechage

Amin Mirzazadeh, Iran, def. Lee Seungchan, South Korea, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Abdellatif Mohamed, Egypt, def. Kiril Milenov Milov, Bulgaria, 5-4, 1-0, Points.

Greco-Roman 60kg

Repechage

Raiber Jose Rodriguez Orozco, Venezuela, def. Moamen Mohamed, Egypt, 8-1, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Mehdi Mohsen Nejad, Iran, def. Kevin Yuran de Armas Rodriguez, Cuba, 10-1, Technical Superiority.

Greco-Roman 77kg

1/8 Finals

Nao Kusaka, Japan, def. Abd Elkrim Ouakali, Algeria, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Aram Vardanyan, Uzbekistan, def. Mahmoud Abdelrahman, Egypt, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Amin Kaviyaninejad, Iran, def. Yosvanys Pena Flores, Cuba, 0-1, 1-0, Points.

Malkhas Amoyan, Armenia, def. Jonni Kunnari Sarkkinen, Finland, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Kamal Ameer Bey, United States, 1-0, 3-1, Points.

Demeu Zhadrayev, Kazakhstan, def. Jair Alexis Cuero Munoz, Colombia, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Zoltan Levai, Hungary, def. Burhan Akbudak, Turkey, 2-0, 0-1, Points.

Sanan Suleymanov, Azerbaijan, def. Aik Mnatsakanian, Bulgaria, 1-0, 1-0, Points.

1/4 Finals

Nao Kusaka, Japan, def. Aram Vardanyan, Uzbekistan, 6-0, 6-2, Technical Superiority.

Malkhas Amoyan, Armenia, def. Amin Kaviyaninejad, Iran, 3-0, 0-0, Points.

Demeu Zhadrayev, Kazakhstan, def. Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan, 0-1, 3-0, Points.

Sanan Suleymanov, Azerbaijan, def. Zoltan Levai, Hungary, 0-1, 1-0, Points.

Greco-Roman 97kg

1/8 Finals

Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia, def. Kim Seungjun, South Korea, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Rustam Assakalov, Uzbekistan, def. Kevin Mejia Castillo, Honduras, 4-0, 1-3, Points.

Arvi Martin Savolainen, Finland, def. Fadi Rouabah, Algeria, 2-0, 2-0, Points.

Gabriel Alejandro Rosillo Kindelan, Cuba, def. Lucas Alexandros Lazogianis, Germany, 3-0, 4-5, Points.

Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran, def. Josef Patrick Rau, United States, 1-1, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Mindaugas Venckaitis, Lithuania, 0-1, 5-0, Points.

Mohamed Gabr, Egypt, def. Mihail Kajaia, Serbia, 6-0, 0-1, Points.

Abubakar Khaslakhanau, AIN, def. Roberti Kobliashvili, Georgia, 1-0, 8-1, Technical Superiority.

1/4 Finals

Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia, def. Rustam Assakalov, Uzbekistan, 5-0, 4-5, Points.

Gabriel Alejandro Rosillo Kindelan, Cuba, def. Arvi Martin Savolainen, Finland, 3-1, 2-1, Points.

Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran, def. Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan, 7-0, 1-0, Technical Superiority.

Mohamed Gabr, Egypt, def. Abubakar Khaslakhanau, AIN, 2-0, 2-1, Points.

Women

Freestyle 68kg

Repechage

Buse Cavusoglu Tosun, Turkey, def. Wiktoria Choluj, Poland, 1-0, 3-3, Points.

Nonoka Ozaki, Japan, def. Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan, Mongolia, 4-0, 2-0, Points.

Freestyle 50kg

1/8 Finals

Vinesh Vinesh, India, def. Yui Susaki, Japan, 0-1, 3-1, Points.

Oksana Livach, Ukraine, def. Aktenge Keunimjaeva, Uzbekistan, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Gabija Dilyte, Lithuania, def. Alisson Camila Cardozo Rey, Colombia, 2-0, 4-0, Pin.

Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, Cuba, def. Evin Demirhan Yavuz, Turkey, 1-0, 6-6, Points.

Feng Ziqi, China, def. Nada Mohamed, Egypt, 5-2, 2-0, Pin.

Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, United States, def. Ibtissem Doudou, Algeria, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Mariya Stadnik, Azerbaijan, def. Anastasia Blayvas, Germany, 4-0, 2-2, Points.

Otgonjargal Dolgorjav, Mongolia, def. Emanuela Liuzzi, Italy, Forfeit.

1/4 Finals

Vinesh Vinesh, India, def. Oksana Livach, Ukraine, 2-0, 5-5, Points.

Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, Cuba, def. Gabija Dilyte, Lithuania, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, United States, def. Feng Ziqi, China, 5-4, 2-0, Points.

Otgonjargal Dolgorjav, Mongolia, def. Mariya Stadnik, Azerbaijan, 0-1, 4-3, Points.

