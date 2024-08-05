Olympic Wrestling Results

Monday Men Greco-Roman 60kg Qualifications Enes Basar, Turkey, def. Georgij Tibilov, Serbia, 0-7, 8-0, Points. 1/8 Finals Ri Se Ung,…

Monday

Men

Greco-Roman 60kg

Qualifications

Enes Basar, Turkey, def. Georgij Tibilov, Serbia, 0-7, 8-0, Points.

1/8 Finals

Ri Se Ung, North Korea, def. Victor Ciobanu, Moldova, 2-0, 8-3, Pin.

Islomjon Bakhramov, Uzbekistan, def. Jamal Valizadeh, Refugee Olympic Team, 3-0, 6-0, Technical Superiority.

Raiber Jose Rodriguez Orozco, Venezuela, def. Murad Mammadov, Azerbaijan, 1-1, 5-4, Points.

Cao Liguo, China, def. Moamen Mohamed, Egypt, 1-2, 5-0, Points.

Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Aidos Sultangali, Kazakhstan, 2-2, 4-1, Points.

Razvan Arnaut, Romania, def. Enes Basar, Turkey, 3-0, 1-2, Points.

Mehdi Mohsen Nejad, Iran, def. Abdelkarim Fergat, Algeria, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Kenichiro Fumita, Japan, def. Kevin Yuran de Armas Rodriguez, Cuba, 7-0, 4-1, Technical Superiority.

Greco-Roman 130kg

1/8 Finals

Amin Mirzazadeh, Iran, def. Adam Jacob Coon, United States, 3-0, 0-1, Points.

Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba, def. Lee Seungchan, South Korea, 4-0, 3-0, Points.

Sabah Saleh Shariati, Azerbaijan, def. Heiki Nabi, Estonia, 0-1, 1-0, Points.

Alimkhan Syzdykov, Kazakhstan, def. Alin Alexuc Ciurariu, Romania, 1-0, 2-1, Points.

Meng Lingzhe, China, def. Jello Krahmer, Germany, 4-0, 0-1, Points.

Mantas Knystautas, Lithuania, def. Oussama Assad, Morocco, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Yasmani Acosta Fernandez, Chile, def. Kiril Milenov Milov, Bulgaria, 0-1, 1-0, Points.

Abdellatif Mohamed, Egypt, def. Muhammet Hamza Bakir, Turkey, 1-0, 2-1, Pin.

1/4 Finals

Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba, def. Amin Mirzazadeh, Iran, 3-0, 0-1, Points.

Sabah Saleh Shariati, Azerbaijan, def. Alimkhan Syzdykov, Kazakhstan, 1-0, 3-0, Points.

Women

Freestyle 68kg

1/8 Finals

Amit Elor, United States, def. Buse Cavusoglu Tosun, Turkey, 5-0, 5-2, Points.

Wiktoria Choluj, Poland, def. Zhou Feng, China, 0-1, 10-2, Points.

Nisha Nisha, India, def. Tetiana Sova Rizhko, Ukraine, 1-4, 5-0, Points.

Pak Sol Gum, North Korea, def. Irina Ringaci, Moldova, 4-2, 6-4, Points.

Koumba Larroque, France, def. Tayla Tuahine Ford, New Zealand, 4-0, 2-0, Points.

Blessing Oborududu, Nigeria, def. Linda Morais, Canada, 0-2, 8-0, Points.

Nonoka Ozaki, Japan, def. Soleymi Antonieta Caraballo Hernandez, Venezuela, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Meerim Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan, def. Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan, Mongolia, 0-3, 8-0, Points.

1/4 Finals

Amit Elor, United States, def. Wiktoria Choluj, Poland, 5-0, 3-0, Points.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.