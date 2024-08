Olympic Wrestling Results

Sunday Men Freestyle 65kg Repechage Sebastian C Rivera, Puerto Rico, def. Maxim Sacultan, Moldova, 8-4, 7-0, Technical Superiority. Islam Dudaev,…

Sunday

Men

Freestyle 65kg

Repechage

Sebastian C Rivera, Puerto Rico, def. Maxim Sacultan, Moldova, 8-4, 7-0, Technical Superiority.

Islam Dudaev, Albania, def. Zain Allen Retherford, United States, Injury.

Bronze Medal Matches

Sebastian C Rivera, Puerto Rico, def. Tulga Tumur Ochir, Mongolia, 0-4, 10-5, Points.

Islam Dudaev, Albania, def. Iszmail Muszukajev, Hungary, 8-6, 5-6, Points.

Final

Kotaro Kiyooka, Japan, def. Rahman Amouzadkhalili, Iran, 10-1, 0-2, Points.

Freestyle 97kg

Repechage

Murazi McHedlidze, Ukraine, def. Nicolaas Johannes de Lange, South Africa, 2-2, 3-1, Points.

Amirali Azarpira, Iran, def. Alisher Yergali, Kazakhstan, 4-0, 2-1, Points.

Bronze Medal Matches

Magomedkhan Magomedov, Azerbaijan, def. Murazi McHedlidze, Ukraine, 5-0, 5-0, Technical Superiority.

Amirali Azarpira, Iran, def. Kyle Frederick Snyder, United States, 2-0, 2-1, Points.

Final

Akhmed Tazhudinov, Bahrain, def. Givi Matcharashvili, Georgia, 2-0, Pin.

Women

Freestyle 76kg

Repechage

Milaimy de la Caridad Marin Potrille, Cuba, def. Catalina Axente, Romania, Injury.

Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez, Ecuador, def. Yasemin Adar Yigit, Turkey, 3-0, 0-1, Points.

Bronze Medal Matches

Milaimy de la Caridad Marin Potrille, Cuba, def. Aiperi Medet Kyzy, Kyrgyzstan, 4-0, 2-0, Points.

Tatiana Renteria Renteria, Colombia, def. Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez, Ecuador, 1-0, 1-1, Points.

Final

Yuka Kagami, Japan, def. Kennedy Alexis Blades, United States, 1-1, 2-0, Points.

