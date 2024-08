Olympic Wrestling Results

Saturday Men Freestyle 74kg Repechage Hetik Cabolov, Serbia, def. Geandry Garzon Caballero, Cuba, Forfeit. Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, AIN, def. Tajmuraz Mairbekovic…

Saturday

Men

Freestyle 74kg

Repechage

Hetik Cabolov, Serbia, def. Geandry Garzon Caballero, Cuba, Forfeit.

Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, AIN, def. Tajmuraz Mairbekovic Salkazanov, Slovakia, 0-2, 6-4, Points.

Chermen Valiev, Albania, def. Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, AIN, 1-0, 11-2, Technical Superiority.

Bronze Medal Matches

Kyle Douglas Dake, United States, def. Hetik Cabolov, Serbia, 1-0, 9-4, Points.

Chermen Valiev, Albania, def. Viktor Rassadin, Tajikistan, 2-0, 4-2, Points.

Final

Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov, Uzbekistan, def. Daichi Takatani, Japan, 5-0, Pin.

Freestyle 125kg

Repechage

Aiaal Lazarev, Kyrgyzstan, def. Amarveer Dhesi, Canada, 5-0, Pin.

Robert Baran, Poland, def. Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi, Ukraine, 2-0, 1-0, Points.

Bronze Medal Matches

Taha Akgul, Turkey, def. Aiaal Lazarev, Kyrgyzstan, 7-0, 0-0, Points.

Giorgi Meshvildishvili, Azerbaijan, def. Robert Baran, Poland, 4-2, 5-1, Points.

Final

Geno Petriashvili, Georgia, def. Amir Hossein Zare, Iran, 10-1, 0-8, Points.

Freestyle 65kg

1/8 Finals

Vazgen Tevanyan, Armenia, def. Goderdzi Dzebisashvili, Georgia, 7-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Tulga Tumur Ochir, Mongolia, def. Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier, Cuba, 3-0, 2-0, Points.

Kotaro Kiyooka, Japan, def. Maxim Sacultan, Moldova, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Sebastian C Rivera, Puerto Rico, def. Georgii Okorokov, Australia, 12-2, Technical Superiority.

Iszmail Muszukajev, Hungary, def. Ernazar Akmataliev, Kyrgyzstan, 1-0, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Haji Aliyev, Azerbaijan, def. Austin Klee Gomez, Mexico, 2-0, 5-0, Points.

Islam Dudaev, Albania, def. Gaku Akazawa, Samoa, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Rahman Amouzadkhalili, Iran, def. Zain Allen Retherford, United States, 3-0, 5-0, Points.

1/4 Finals

Tulga Tumur Ochir, Mongolia, def. Vazgen Tevanyan, Armenia, 1-0, 6-5, Points.

Kotaro Kiyooka, Japan, def. Sebastian C Rivera, Puerto Rico, 6-2, 2-4, Points.

Iszmail Muszukajev, Hungary, def. Haji Aliyev, Azerbaijan, 0-1, 10-2, Points.

Rahman Amouzadkhalili, Iran, def. Islam Dudaev, Albania, 7-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Semifinals

Kotaro Kiyooka, Japan, def. Tulga Tumur Ochir, Mongolia, 0-1, 5-0, Points.

Rahman Amouzadkhalili, Iran, def. Iszmail Muszukajev, Hungary, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Freestyle 97kg

1/8 Finals

Magomedkhan Magomedov, Azerbaijan, def. Luis Miguel Perez Sosa, Dominican Republic, 5-0, 4-0, Points.

Zbigniew Mateusz Baranowski, Poland, def. Radu Lefter, Moldova, 2-2, 6-0, Points.

Givi Matcharashvili, Georgia, def. Nicolaas Johannes de Lange, South Africa, 6-2, 6-0, Technical Superiority.

Murazi McHedlidze, Ukraine, def. Ibrahim Ciftci, Turkey, 0-1, 5-0, Points.

Kyle Frederick Snyder, United States, def. Habila Awusayiman, China, 0-4, 9-1, Points.

Arturo Silot Torres, Cuba, def. Erik Sven Thiele, Germany, 3-0, 2-0, Points.

Alisher Yergali, Kazakhstan, def. Mostafa Elders, Egypt, 4-2, 2-0, Points.

Akhmed Tazhudinov, Bahrain, def. Amirali Azarpira, Iran, 0-2, 4-1, Points.

1/4 Finals

Magomedkhan Magomedov, Azerbaijan, def. Zbigniew Mateusz Baranowski, Poland, 0-1, 7-1, Points.

Givi Matcharashvili, Georgia, def. Murazi McHedlidze, Ukraine, 5-0, 6-0, Technical Superiority.

Kyle Frederick Snyder, United States, def. Arturo Silot Torres, Cuba, 1-0, 4-0, Pin.

Akhmed Tazhudinov, Bahrain, def. Alisher Yergali, Kazakhstan, 5-2, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Semifinals

Givi Matcharashvili, Georgia, def. Magomedkhan Magomedov, Azerbaijan, 1-0, 4-0, Points.

Akhmed Tazhudinov, Bahrain, def. Kyle Frederick Snyder, United States, 2-1, 4-3, Points.

Women

Freestyle 62kg

Repechage

Orkhon Purevdorj, Mongolia, def. Bilyana Zhivkova Dudova, Bulgaria, 1-0, 2-1, Points.

Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez, Canada, def. Kriszta Tunde Incze, Romania, 2-0, 0-0, Points.

Bronze Medal Matches

Aisuluu Tynybekova, Kyrgyzstan, def. Orkhon Purevdorj, Mongolia, 0-6, 6-0, Points.

Grace Jacob Bullen, Norway, def. Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez, Canada, 11-0, Technical Superiority.

Final

Sakura Motoki, Japan, def. Iryna Koliadenko, Ukraine, 4-1, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Freestyle 76kg

1/8 Finals

Aiperi Medet Kyzy, Kyrgyzstan, def. Wang Juan, China, 4-0, 0-1, Points.

Reetika Reetika, India, def. Bernadett Nagy, Hungary, 4-2, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Milaimy de la Caridad Marin Potrille, Cuba, def. Yuliana Vasileva Yaneva, Bulgaria, 7-0, 0-1, Points.

Kennedy Alexis Blades, United States, def. Catalina Axente, Romania, 6-0, 5-0, Technical Superiority.

Tatiana Renteria Renteria, Colombia, def. Zaineb Sghaier, Tunisia, 3-4, 5-0, Points.

Davaanasan Enkh Amar, Mongolia, def. Hannah Amuchechi Rueben, Nigeria, 2-0, 3-2, Points.

Yasemin Adar Yigit, Turkey, def. Justina Renay di Stasio, Canada, 1-0, 7-2, Points.

Yuka Kagami, Japan, def. Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez, Ecuador, 1-0, 1-0, Points.

1/4 Finals

Aiperi Medet Kyzy, Kyrgyzstan, def. Reetika Reetika, India, 0-1, 1-0, Points.

Kennedy Alexis Blades, United States, def. Milaimy de la Caridad Marin Potrille, Cuba, 1-0, 3-3, Points.

Tatiana Renteria Renteria, Colombia, def. Davaanasan Enkh Amar, Mongolia, 2-1, 4-2, Points.

Yuka Kagami, Japan, def. Yasemin Adar Yigit, Turkey, 1-0, 2-0, Points.

Semifinals

Kennedy Alexis Blades, United States, def. Aiperi Medet Kyzy, Kyrgyzstan, 3-2, 5-4, Points.

Yuka Kagami, Japan, def. Tatiana Renteria Renteria, Colombia, 0-2, 4-0, Points.

