Olympic Wrestling Results

Friday

Men

Freestyle 86kg

Repechage

Javrail Shapiev, Uzbekistan, def. Alexander Robert Moore, Canada, 1-0, 5-1, Points.

Dauren Kurugliev, Greece, def. Jayden Alexander Lawrence, Australia, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Bronze Medal Matches

Aaron Marquel Brooks, United States, def. Javrail Shapiev, Uzbekistan, 1-0, 4-0, Points.

Dauren Kurugliev, Greece, def. Myles Nazem Amine, San Marino, 2-0, 3-4, Points.

Final

Magomed Eldarovitch Ramazanov, Bulgaria, def. Hassan Yazdanicharati, Iran, 1-0, 6-1, Points.

Freestyle 57kg

Repechage

Bekzat Almaz Uulu, Kyrgyzstan, def. Zou Wanhao, China, 7-4, Pin.

Bronze Medal Matches

Aman Aman, India, def. Darian Toi Cruz, Puerto Rico, 6-3, 7-2, Points.

Gulomjon Abdullaev, Uzbekistan, def. Bekzat Almaz Uulu, Kyrgyzstan, 1-0, 4-1, Points.

Final

Rei Higuchi, Japan, def. Spencer Richard Lee, United States, 0-2, 4-0, Points.

Freestyle 74kg

Qualifications

Yones Emamichoghaei, Iran, def. Frank Chamizo Marquez, Italy, 3-4, 6-0, Points.

Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov, Uzbekistan, def. Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau, AIN, 1-0, 7-0, Points.

1/8 Finals

Kyle Douglas Dake, United States, def. Anthony Jose Montero Chirinos, Venezuela, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Hetik Cabolov, Serbia, def. Iman Mahdavi, Refugee Olympic Team, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Daichi Takatani, Japan, def. Geandry Garzon Caballero, Cuba, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Yones Emamichoghaei, Iran, def. Bacar Ndum, Guinea-Bissau, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Viktor Rassadin, Tajikistan, def. Georgios Kougioumtsidis, Greece, 4-0, 4-2, Points.

Lu Feng, China, def. Amr Hussen, Egypt, 4-4, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov, Uzbekistan, def. Tajmuraz Mairbekovic Salkazanov, Slovakia, 6-2, 5-1, Points.

Chermen Valiev, Albania, def. Turan Bayramov, Azerbaijan, 0-3, 4-0, Points.

1/4 Finals

Kyle Douglas Dake, United States, def. Yones Emamichoghaei, Iran, 5-1, 6-0, Pin.

Daichi Takatani, Japan, def. Hetik Cabolov, Serbia, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Viktor Rassadin, Tajikistan, def. Lu Feng, China, 3-0, 4-4, Points.

Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov, Uzbekistan, def. Chermen Valiev, Albania, 3-2, 3-3, Points.

Semifinals

Daichi Takatani, Japan, def. Kyle Douglas Dake, United States, 9-4, 11-8, Points.

Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov, Uzbekistan, def. Viktor Rassadin, Tajikistan, 3-0, 5-2, Points.

Freestyle 125kg

1/8 Finals

Amir Hossein Zare, Iran, def. Aiaal Lazarev, Kyrgyzstan, 2-0, 3-0, Points.

Amarveer Dhesi, Canada, def. Deng Zhiwei, China, 1-0, 1-1, Points.

Daniel Ligeti, Hungary, def. Ashton Adeyemi Mutuwa, Nigeria, 11-0, Technical Superiority.

Taha Akgul, Turkey, def. Jonovan Darius Smith, Puerto Rico, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur, Mongolia, def. Mason Mark Parris, United States, 1-2, 9-3, Points.

Giorgi Meshvildishvili, Azerbaijan, def. Diaaeldin Abdelmottaleb, Egypt, 3-0, 1-0, Points.

Robert Baran, Poland, def. Yusup Batirmurzaev, Kazakhstan, 1-0, 3-1, Points.

Geno Petriashvili, Georgia, def. Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi, Ukraine, 1-0, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

1/4 Finals

Amir Hossein Zare, Iran, def. Amarveer Dhesi, Canada, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Taha Akgul, Turkey, def. Daniel Ligeti, Hungary, 3-0, 5-0, Points.

Giorgi Meshvildishvili, Azerbaijan, def. Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur, Mongolia, 3-2, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Geno Petriashvili, Georgia, def. Robert Baran, Poland, 3-0, 6-2, Points.

Semifinals

Amir Hossein Zare, Iran, def. Taha Akgul, Turkey, 1-0, 1-1, Points.

Geno Petriashvili, Georgia, def. Giorgi Meshvildishvili, Azerbaijan, 2-0, 5-0, Points.

Women

Freestyle 57kg

Repechage

Hannah Fay Taylor, Canada, def. Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melendres, Ecuador, 7-0, 6-0, Technical Superiority.

Giullia Penalber, Brazil, def. Sandra Paruszewski, Germany, 1-0, 6-0, Points.

Bronze Medal Matches

Helen Louise Maroulis, United States, def. Hannah Fay Taylor, Canada, 4-0, Pin.

Hong Kexin, China, def. Giullia Penalber, Brazil, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Final

Tsugumi Sakurai, Japan, def. Anastasia Nichita, Moldova, 4-0, 2-0, Points.

Freestyle 62kg

1/8 Finals

Aisuluu Tynybekova, Kyrgyzstan, def. Esther Omolayo Kolawole, Nigeria, 1-0, 4-1, Points.

Kayla Colleen Miracle, United States, def. Nesrin Bas, Turkey, 4-2, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Bilyana Zhivkova Dudova, Bulgaria, def. Sara Johanna Lindborg, Sweden, 3-0, 5-3, Points.

Iryna Koliadenko, Ukraine, def. Orkhon Purevdorj, Mongolia, 0-4, 8-3, Points.

Grace Jacob Bullen, Norway, def. Siwar Bouseta, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-0, Technical Superiority.

Luisa Helga Gerda Niemesch, Germany, def. Lee Hanbit, South Korea, 2-0, 1-0, Points.

Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez, Canada, def. Ameline Douarre, France, 5-0, 0-2, Points.

Sakura Motoki, Japan, def. Kriszta Tunde Incze, Romania, 4-0, Pin.

1/4 Finals

Aisuluu Tynybekova, Kyrgyzstan, def. Kayla Colleen Miracle, United States, 0-3, 6-3, Points.

Iryna Koliadenko, Ukraine, def. Bilyana Zhivkova Dudova, Bulgaria, 0-1, 7-2, Points.

Grace Jacob Bullen, Norway, def. Luisa Helga Gerda Niemesch, Germany, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Sakura Motoki, Japan, def. Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez, Canada, 1-0, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Semifinals

Iryna Koliadenko, Ukraine, def. Aisuluu Tynybekova, Kyrgyzstan, 2-0, 7-2, Points.

Sakura Motoki, Japan, def. Grace Jacob Bullen, Norway, 2-2, 5-5, Pin.

