Olympic Wrestling Results

Thursday

Men

Freestyle 57kg

1/8 Finals

Rei Higuchi, Japan, def. Alireza Sarlak, Iran, Forfeit.

Darian Toi Cruz, Puerto Rico, def. Gamal Mohamed, Egypt, 4-1, Pin.

Aman Aman, India, def. Vladimir Egorov, Macedonia, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Zelimkhan Abakarov, Albania, def. Diamantino Iuna Fafe, Guinea-Bissau, 1-5, 6-1, Points.

Bekzat Almaz Uulu, Kyrgyzstan, def. Meirambek Kartbay, Kazakhstan, 0-1, 4-0, Points.

Spencer Richard Lee, United States, def. Zou Wanhao, China, 3-0, 0-2, Points.

Gulomjon Abdullaev, Uzbekistan, def. Aliabbas Rzazade, Azerbaijan, 6-0, 5-4, Points.

Arsen Harutyunyan, Armenia, def. Roman Guillermo Bravo Young, Mexico, 6-0, 7-3, Technical Superiority.

1/4 Finals

Rei Higuchi, Japan, def. Darian Toi Cruz, Puerto Rico, 10-1, 2-1, Technical Superiority.

Aman Aman, India, def. Zelimkhan Abakarov, Albania, 3-0, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Spencer Richard Lee, United States, def. Bekzat Almaz Uulu, Kyrgyzstan, 12-2, Technical Superiority.

Gulomjon Abdullaev, Uzbekistan, def. Arsen Harutyunyan, Armenia, 6-3, 6-2, Points.

Semifinals

Rei Higuchi, Japan, def. Aman Aman, India, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Spencer Richard Lee, United States, def. Gulomjon Abdullaev, Uzbekistan, 14-4, Technical Superiority.

Greco-Roman 67kg

Repechage

Amantur Ismailov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Mate Nemes, Serbia, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez, Cuba, def. Ishak Ghaiou, Algeria, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Bronze Medal Matches

Hasrat Jafarov, Azerbaijan, def. Amantur Ismailov, Kyrgyzstan, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez, Cuba, def. Slavik Galstyan, Armenia, 5-0, 2-0, Points.

Final

Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi, Iran, def. Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine, 0-3, 6-2, Points.

Greco-Roman 87kg

Repechage

Arkadiusz Marcin Kulynycz, Poland, def. Carlos Andres Munoz Jaramillo, Colombia, 0-1, 3-0, Points.

Turpal Ali Bisultanov, Denmark, def. Lasha Gobadze, Georgia, 1-0, 5-0, Points.

Bronze Medal Matches

Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine, def. Arkadiusz Marcin Kulynycz, Poland, 0-1, 3-0, Points.

Turpal Ali Bisultanov, Denmark, def. David Losonczi, Hungary, 1-0, 1-1, Points.

Final

Semen Sergeevich Novikov, Bulgaria, def. Alireza Mohmadipiani, Iran, 3-0, 4-0, Points.

Freestyle 86kg

1/8 Finals

Aaron Marquel Brooks, United States, def. Azamat Dauletbekov, Kazakhstan, 2-1, 2-2, Points.

Hayato Ishiguro, Japan, def. Fateh Benferdjallah, Algeria, 7-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Magomed Eldarovitch Ramazanov, Bulgaria, def. Alexander Robert Moore, Canada, 4-0, 8-2, Technical Superiority.

Javrail Shapiev, Uzbekistan, def. Vladimeri Gamkrelidze, Georgia, 5-1, 0-0, Points.

Myles Nazem Amine, San Marino, def. Vasyl Mykhailov, Ukraine, 4-2, 3-2, Points.

Osman Nurmagomedov, Azerbaijan, def. Bat Erdene Byambasuren, Mongolia, 5-2, 6-0, Points.

Dauren Kurugliev, Greece, def. Ethan Adrian Ramos, Puerto Rico, 7-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Hassan Yazdanicharati, Iran, def. Jayden Alexander Lawrence, Australia, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

1/4 Finals

Aaron Marquel Brooks, United States, def. Hayato Ishiguro, Japan, 1-1, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Magomed Eldarovitch Ramazanov, Bulgaria, def. Javrail Shapiev, Uzbekistan, 0-1, 4-0, Pin.

Myles Nazem Amine, San Marino, def. Osman Nurmagomedov, Azerbaijan, 5-8, 11-6, Points.

Hassan Yazdanicharati, Iran, def. Dauren Kurugliev, Greece, 6-4, 3-0, Points.

Semifinals

Magomed Eldarovitch Ramazanov, Bulgaria, def. Aaron Marquel Brooks, United States, 0-3, 4-0, Points.

Hassan Yazdanicharati, Iran, def. Myles Nazem Amine, San Marino, 6-1, 1-0, Points.

Women

Freestyle 53kg

Repechage

Choe Hyo Gyong, North Korea, def. Andreea Beatrice Ana, Romania, 7-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Khulan Batkhuyag, Mongolia, def. Dominique Olivia Parrish, United States, 6-4, 4-0, Pin.

Bronze Medal Matches

Choe Hyo Gyong, North Korea, def. Annika Wendle, Germany, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Pang Qianyu, China, def. Khulan Batkhuyag, Mongolia, 6-2, Pin.

Final

Akari Fujinami, Japan, def. Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, Ecuador, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Freestyle 57kg

1/8 Finals

Tsugumi Sakurai, Japan, def. Hannah Fay Taylor, Canada, 3-1, 3-0, Points.

Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melendres, Ecuador, def. Aurora Russo, Italy, 6-0, Pin.

Helen Louise Maroulis, United States, def. Anshu Anshu, India, 2-0, 5-2, Points.

Alina Hrushyna Akobiia, Ukraine, def. Anhelina Lysak, Poland, 5-9, 11-4, Points.

Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye, Nigeria, def. Chaimaa Fouzia Aouissi, Algeria, 0-0, Injury.

Hong Kexin, China, def. Khongorzul Boldsaikhan, Mongolia, 8-2, 8-10, Points.

Giullia Penalber, Brazil, def. Rckaela Maree Ramos Aquino, Guam, 2-0, Pin.

Anastasia Nichita, Moldova, def. Sandra Paruszewski, Germany, 4-0, 5-0, Points.

1/4 Finals

Tsugumi Sakurai, Japan, def. Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melendres, Ecuador, 5-0, 6-0, Pin.

Helen Louise Maroulis, United States, def. Alina Hrushyna Akobiia, Ukraine, 5-0, 2-4, Points.

Hong Kexin, China, def. Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye, Nigeria, 8-4, 2-4, Pin.

Anastasia Nichita, Moldova, def. Giullia Penalber, Brazil, 5-0, Pin.

Semifinals

Tsugumi Sakurai, Japan, def. Helen Louise Maroulis, United States, 4-2, 6-2, Points.

Anastasia Nichita, Moldova, def. Hong Kexin, China, 2-7, Pin.

