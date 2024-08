Olympic Wrestling Results

Wednesday Men Greco-Roman 97kg Repechage Rustam Assakalov, Uzbekistan, def. Kim Seungjun, South Korea, 8-2, 0-0, Points. Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan, def.…

Wednesday

Men

Greco-Roman 97kg

Repechage

Rustam Assakalov, Uzbekistan, def. Kim Seungjun, South Korea, 8-2, 0-0, Points.

Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Josef Patrick Rau, United States, 5-0, 4-4, Points.

Bronze Medal Matches

Gabriel Alejandro Rosillo Kindelan, Cuba, def. Rustam Assakalov, Uzbekistan, 2-0, Injury.

Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Mohamed Gabr, Egypt, 0-1, 2-0, Points.

Final

Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran, def. Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia, 0-1, 4-0, Points.

Greco-Roman 77kg

Repechage

Aram Vardanyan, Uzbekistan, def. Abd Elkrim Ouakali, Algeria, 7-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Jair Alexis Cuero Munoz, Colombia, 4-0, 5-0, Technical Superiority.

Bronze Medal Matches

Malkhas Amoyan, Armenia, def. Aram Vardanyan, Uzbekistan, 6-0, 0-5, Points.

Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Sanan Suleymanov, Azerbaijan, 0-1, 6-4, Points.

Final

Nao Kusaka, Japan, def. Demeu Zhadrayev, Kazakhstan, 0-2, 5-0, Points.

Greco-Roman 67kg

1/8 Finals

Hasrat Jafarov, Azerbaijan, def. Mohamed Elsayed, Egypt, 5-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Valentin Petic, Moldova, def. Nestor Evian Almanza Truyol, Chile, 1-0, 3-0, Points.

Amantur Ismailov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Ramaz Zoidze, Georgia, 12-1, Technical Superiority.

Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine, def. Mate Nemes, Serbia, 1-0, 2-2, Points.

Slavik Galstyan, Armenia, def. Andres Roberto Montano Arroyo, Ecuador, 3-1, 0-1, Points.

Mamadassa Sylla, France, def. Souleymen Nasr, Tunisia, 0-1, 1-0, Points.

Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi, Iran, def. Ishak Ghaiou, Algeria, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez, Cuba, def. Kyotaro Sogabe, Japan, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

1/4 Finals

Hasrat Jafarov, Azerbaijan, def. Valentin Petic, Moldova, 1-0, 2-1, Points.

Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine, def. Amantur Ismailov, Kyrgyzstan, 2-6, 5-0, Points.

Slavik Galstyan, Armenia, def. Mamadassa Sylla, France, 2-0, 1-2, Points.

Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi, Iran, def. Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez, Cuba, 5-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

Semifinals

Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine, def. Hasrat Jafarov, Azerbaijan, 2-3, 1-0, Points.

Saeid Esmaeili Leivesi, Iran, def. Slavik Galstyan, Armenia, 9-4, 1-0, Points.

Greco-Roman 87kg

1/8 Finals

Arkadiusz Marcin Kulynycz, Poland, def. Ali Cengiz, Turkey, 1-3, 4-0, Points.

Alireza Mohmadipiani, Iran, def. Carlos Andres Munoz Jaramillo, Colombia, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Nursultan Tursynov, Kazakhstan, def. Mohamed Metwally, Egypt, 0-1, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine, def. Qian Haitao, China, 0-1, 7-0, Points.

Semen Sergeevich Novikov, Bulgaria, def. Turpal Ali Bisultanov, Denmark, 0-1, 5-0, Points.

Lasha Gobadze, Georgia, def. Bachir Sid Azara, Algeria, 0-1, 2-0, Points.

Aleksandr Andreevitch Komarov, Serbia, def. Payton Jon Jacobson, United States, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

David Losonczi, Hungary, def. Rafig Huseynov, Azerbaijan, 3-0, 2-2, Points.

1/4 Finals

Alireza Mohmadipiani, Iran, def. Arkadiusz Marcin Kulynycz, Poland, 7-1, 3-0, Technical Superiority.

Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine, def. Nursultan Tursynov, Kazakhstan, 0-3, 7-0, Points.

Semen Sergeevich Novikov, Bulgaria, def. Lasha Gobadze, Georgia, 1-3, 7-0, Points.

David Losonczi, Hungary, def. Aleksandr Andreevitch Komarov, Serbia, 1-1, 1-1, Points.

Semifinals

Alireza Mohmadipiani, Iran, def. Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine, 0-3, 3-0, Points.

Semen Sergeevich Novikov, Bulgaria, def. David Losonczi, Hungary, 0-1, 3-0, Points.

Women

Freestyle 50kg

Repechage

Feng Ziqi, China, def. Ibtissem Doudou, Algeria, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Bronze Medal Matches

Yui Susaki, Japan, def. Oksana Livach, Ukraine, 8-0, 2-0, Technical Superiority.

Feng Ziqi, China, def. Otgonjargal Dolgorjav, Mongolia, 6-2, 0-2, Points.

Final

Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, United States, def. Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, Cuba, 2-0, 1-0, Points.

Freestyle 53kg

1/8 Finals

Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, Ecuador, def. Choe Hyo Gyong, North Korea, 3-2, 4-2, Points.

Andreea Beatrice Ana, Romania, def. Mariana Dragutan, Moldova, 1-0, 4-0, Points.

Annika Wendle, Germany, def. Maria Prevolaraki, Greece, 0-1, 3-1, Points.

Zeynep Yetgil, Turkey, def. Antim Antim, India, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Akari Fujinami, Japan, def. Dominique Olivia Parrish, United States, 6-0, Pin.

Khulan Batkhuyag, Mongolia, def. Christianah Tolulope Ogunsanya, Nigeria, 3-1, Pin.

Pang Qianyu, China, def. Mia Lahnee Ramos Aquino, Guam, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Emma Jonna Malmgren, Sweden, def. Betzabeth Angelica Arguello Villegas, Venezuela, 3-3, 2-0, Pin.

1/4 Finals

Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, Ecuador, def. Andreea Beatrice Ana, Romania, 5-0, 2-0, Pin.

Annika Wendle, Germany, def. Zeynep Yetgil, Turkey, 0-1, 2-4, Pin.

Akari Fujinami, Japan, def. Khulan Batkhuyag, Mongolia, 2-0, 6-2, Pin.

Pang Qianyu, China, def. Emma Jonna Malmgren, Sweden, 8-0, 2-2, Points.

Semifinals

Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, Ecuador, def. Annika Wendle, Germany, 5-0, 5-0, Technical Superiority.

Akari Fujinami, Japan, def. Pang Qianyu, China, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority.

