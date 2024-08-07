Olympic Women’s Water Polo Glance

All Times ET Group A Country W L T Pts GF GA Australia 4 0 0 8 46 38 Netherlands…

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts GF GA Australia 4 0 0 8 46 38 Netherlands 3 1 0 6 59 45 Hungary 2 2 0 4 49 42 Canada 1 3 0 2 37 49 China 0 4 0 0 34 51

Group B

Country W L T Pts GF GA Spain 4 0 0 8 51 36 United States 3 1 0 6 53 27 France 1 3 0 2 24 51 Greece 1 3 0 2 33 41 Italy 1 3 0 2 34 40

Saturday, July 27

Netherlands 10, Hungary 8

United States 15, Greece 6

Spain 15, France 6

Australia 7, China 5

Monday, July 29

France 9, Italy 8

Spain 13, United States 11

Netherlands 15, China 11

Hungary 12, Canada 7

Wednesday, July 31

Australia 15, Netherlands 14, Australia wins 8-7 in shootout

Canada 12, China 7

United States 10, Italy 3

Spain 10, Greece 8

Friday, August 2

Australia 10, Canada 7

Italy 12, Greece 8

United States 17, France 5

Hungary 17, China 11

Sunday, August 4

Australia 14, Hungary 12, Australia wins 5-3 in shootout

Spain 13, Italy 11

Netherlands 20, Canada 11

Greece 11, France 4

Tuesday, August 6

Quarterfinals

Spain 18, Canada 8

Netherlands 11, Italy 8

Australia 9, Greece 6

United States 5, Hungary 4

Thursday, August 8

Semifinals

Italy vs Canada 7 a.m.

Netherlands vs Spain 8:35 a.m.

Greece vs Hungary 12 p.m.

Australia vs United States 1:35 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Placing

Bronze Medal

L25 vs L26 3 a.m.

L27 vs L28 4:35 a.m.

Placing

Gold Medal

W25 vs W26 8 a.m.

W27 vs W28 9:35 a.m.

