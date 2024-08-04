Olympic Women’s Water Polo Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L T Pts GF GA Australia 3 0 0 6 32 26 Hungary…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L T Pts GF GA Australia 3 0 0 6 32 26 Hungary 2 1 0 4 37 28 Netherlands 2 1 0 4 39 34 Canada 1 2 0 2 26 29 China 0 4 0 0 34 51

Group B

Country W L T Pts GF GA Spain 3 0 0 6 38 25 United States 3 1 0 6 53 27 France 1 2 0 2 20 40 Italy 1 2 0 2 23 27 Greece 0 3 0 0 22 37

Saturday, July 27

Netherlands 10, Hungary 8

United States 15, Greece 6

Spain 15, France 6

Australia 7, China 5

Monday, July 29

France 9, Italy 8

Spain 13, United States 11

Netherlands 15, China 11

Hungary 12, Canada 7

Wednesday, July 31

Australia 15, Netherlands 14, Australia wins 8-7 in shootout

Canada 12, China 7

United States 10, Italy 3

Spain 10, Greece 8

Friday, August 2

Australia 10, Canada 7

Italy 12, Greece 8

United States 17, France 5

Hungary 17, China 11

Sunday, August 4

Hungary vs Australia 1200 GMT

Italy vs Spain 1335 GMT

Canada vs Netherlands 1630 GMT

France vs Greece 1805 GMT

Tuesday, August 6

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1335 GMT

Quarterfinal 1700 GMT

Quarterfinal 1835 GMT

Thursday, August 8

Semifinal 1235 GMT

Semifinal 1735 GMT

Saturday, August 10

Placing

Bronze Medal

L25 vs L26 0700 GMT

L27 vs L28 0835 GMT

Placing

Gold Medal

W25 vs W26 1200 GMT

W27 vs W28 1335 GMT

