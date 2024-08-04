Olympic Women’s Water Polo Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|6
|32
|26
|Hungary
|2
|1
|0
|4
|37
|28
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|4
|39
|34
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|2
|26
|29
|China
|0
|4
|0
|0
|34
|51
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Spain
|3
|0
|0
|6
|38
|25
|United States
|3
|1
|0
|6
|53
|27
|France
|1
|2
|0
|2
|20
|40
|Italy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|23
|27
|Greece
|0
|3
|0
|0
|22
|37
Saturday, July 27
Netherlands 10, Hungary 8
United States 15, Greece 6
Spain 15, France 6
Australia 7, China 5
Monday, July 29
France 9, Italy 8
Spain 13, United States 11
Netherlands 15, China 11
Hungary 12, Canada 7
Wednesday, July 31
Australia 15, Netherlands 14, Australia wins 8-7 in shootout
Canada 12, China 7
United States 10, Italy 3
Spain 10, Greece 8
Friday, August 2
Australia 10, Canada 7
Italy 12, Greece 8
United States 17, France 5
Hungary 17, China 11
Sunday, August 4
Hungary vs Australia 8 a.m.
Italy vs Spain 9:35 a.m.
Canada vs Netherlands 12:30 p.m.
France vs Greece 2:05 p.m.
Tuesday, August 6
Quarterfinal 8 a.m.
Quarterfinal 9:35 a.m.
Quarterfinal 1 p.m.
Quarterfinal 2:35 p.m.
Thursday, August 8
Semifinal 8:35 a.m.
Semifinal 1:35 p.m.
Saturday, August 10
Placing
Bronze Medal
L25 vs L26 3 a.m.
L27 vs L28 4:35 a.m.
Placing
Gold Medal
W25 vs W26 8 a.m.
W27 vs W28 9:35 a.m.
