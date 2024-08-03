Olympic Women’s Water Polo Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Australia
|3
|0
|0
|6
|32
|26
|Hungary
|2
|1
|0
|4
|37
|28
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|4
|39
|34
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|2
|26
|29
|China
|0
|4
|0
|0
|34
|51
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Spain
|3
|0
|0
|6
|38
|25
|United States
|3
|1
|0
|6
|53
|27
|France
|1
|2
|0
|2
|20
|40
|Italy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|23
|27
|Greece
|0
|3
|0
|0
|22
|37
Saturday, July 27
Netherlands 10, Hungary 8
United States 15, Greece 6
Spain 15, France 6
Australia 7, China 5
Monday, July 29
France 9, Italy 8
Spain 13, United States 11
Netherlands 15, China 11
Hungary 12, Canada 7
Wednesday, July 31
Australia 15, Netherlands 14, Australia wins 8-7 in shootout
Canada 12, China 7
United States 10, Italy 3
Spain 10, Greece 8
Friday, August 2
Australia 10, Canada 7
Italy 12, Greece 8
United States 17, France 5
Hungary 17, China 11
Sunday, August 4
Hungary vs Australia 1200 GMT
Italy vs Spain 1335 GMT
Canada vs Netherlands 1630 GMT
France vs Greece 1805 GMT
Tuesday, August 6
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1335 GMT
Quarterfinal 1700 GMT
Quarterfinal 1835 GMT
Thursday, August 8
Semifinal 1235 GMT
Semifinal 1735 GMT
Saturday, August 10
Placing
Bronze Medal
L25 vs L26 0700 GMT
L27 vs L28 0835 GMT
Placing
Gold Medal
W25 vs W26 1200 GMT
W27 vs W28 1335 GMT
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.