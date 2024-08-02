Olympic Women’s Water Polo Glance

All Times ET Group A Country W L T Pts GF GA Australia 2 0 0 4 22 19 Netherlands…

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts GF GA Australia 2 0 0 4 22 19 Netherlands 2 1 0 4 39 34 Canada 1 1 0 2 19 19 Hungary 1 1 0 2 20 17 China 0 3 0 0 23 34

Group B

Country W L T Pts GF GA Spain 3 0 0 6 38 25 United States 2 1 0 4 36 22 France 1 1 0 2 15 23 Greece 0 2 0 0 14 25 Italy 0 2 0 0 11 19

Saturday, July 27

Netherlands 10, Hungary 8

United States 15, Greece 6

Spain 15, France 6

Australia 7, China 5

Monday, July 29

France 9, Italy 8

Spain 13, United States 11

Netherlands 15, China 11

Hungary 12, Canada 7

Wednesday, July 31

Australia 15, Netherlands 14, Australia wins 8-7 in shootout

Canada 12, China 7

United States 10, Italy 3

Spain 10, Greece 8

Friday, August 2

Australia vs Canada 8 a.m.

Greece vs Italy 9:35 a.m.

United States vs France 12:30 p.m.

China vs Hungary 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Hungary vs Australia 8 a.m.

Italy vs Spain 9:35 a.m.

Canada vs Netherlands 12:30 p.m.

France vs Greece 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6

Quarterfinal 8 a.m.

Quarterfinal 9:35 a.m.

Quarterfinal 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal 2:35 p.m.

Thursday, August 8

Semifinal 8:35 a.m.

Semifinal 1:35 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Placing

Bronze Medal

L25 vs L26 3 a.m.

L27 vs L28 4:35 a.m.

Placing

Gold Medal

W25 vs W26 8 a.m.

W27 vs W28 9:35 a.m.

