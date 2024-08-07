Olympic Women’s Volleyball Glance

All Times ET Group A Country W L Pts China 3 0 8 United States 2 1 6 Serbia 1…

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L Pts China 3 0 8 United States 2 1 6 Serbia 1 2 4 France 0 3 0

Group B

Country W L Pts Brazil 3 0 9 Poland 2 1 6 Japan 1 2 3 Kenya 0 3 0

Group C

Country W L Pts Italy 3 0 9 Turkey 2 1 5 Dominican Republic 1 2 3 Netherlands 0 3 1

Sunday, July 28

Italy 3, Dominican Republic 1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18)

Poland 3, Japan 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 28-26)

Monday, July 29

Turkey 3, Netherlands 2 (25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 13-15)

Brazil 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-12)

China 3, United States 2 (25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13)

Serbia 3, France 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22)

Wednesday, July 31

United States 3, Serbia 2 (17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-17)

Poland 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-15)

Thursday, August 1

Turkey 3, Dominican Republic 1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15)

Brazil 3, Japan 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-18)

Italy 3, Netherlands 0 (29-27, 25-18, 25-19)

China 3, France 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19)

Saturday, August 3

Dominican Republic 3, Netherlands 1 (25-22, 21-25, 17-25, 26-28)

Japan 3, Kenya 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-12)

Sunday, August 4

Italy 3, Turkey 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-21)

United States 3, France 0 (29-27, 29-27, 25-20)

China 3, Serbia 1 (25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 27-29)

Brazil 3, Poland 0 (25-21, 38-36, 25-14)

Tuesday, August 6

Quarterfinals

Turkey 3, China 2 (23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12)

Brazil 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-17)

United States 3, Poland 0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20)

Italy 3, Serbia 0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-20)

Thursday, August 8

Semifinals

Brazil vs United States 10 a.m.

Turkey vs Italy 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Bronze Medal 11:15 a.m.

Sunday, August 11

Gold Medal 7 a.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.