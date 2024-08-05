Olympic Women’s Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|China
|3
|0
|8
|United States
|2
|1
|6
|Serbia
|1
|2
|4
|France
|0
|3
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|3
|0
|9
|Poland
|2
|1
|6
|Japan
|1
|2
|3
|Kenya
|0
|3
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Italy
|3
|0
|9
|Turkey
|2
|1
|5
|Dominican Republic
|1
|2
|3
|Netherlands
|0
|3
|1
Sunday, July 28
Italy 3, Dominican Republic 1 (25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18)
Poland 3, Japan 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 28-26)
Monday, July 29
Turkey 3, Netherlands 2 (25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 13-15)
Brazil 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-12)
China 3, United States 2 (25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13)
Serbia 3, France 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22)
Wednesday, July 31
United States 3, Serbia 2 (17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 15-17)
Poland 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-15)
Thursday, August 1
Turkey 3, Dominican Republic 1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15)
Brazil 3, Japan 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-18)
Italy 3, Netherlands 0 (29-27, 25-18, 25-19)
China 3, France 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19)
Saturday, August 3
Dominican Republic 3, Netherlands 1 (25-22, 21-25, 17-25, 26-28)
Japan 3, Kenya 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-12)
Sunday, August 4
Italy 3, Turkey 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-21)
United States 3, France 0 (29-27, 29-27, 25-20)
China 3, Serbia 1 (25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 27-29)
Brazil 3, Poland 0 (25-21, 38-36, 25-14)
Tuesday, August 6
Quarterfinals
China vs Turkey 0700 GMT
Brazil vs Dominican Republic 1100 GMT
United States vs Poland 1500 GMT
Italy vs Serbia 1900 GMT
Thursday, August 8
Semifinal 1400 GMT
Semifinal 1800 GMT
Saturday, August 10
Bronze Medal 1515 GMT
Sunday, August 11
Gold Medal 1100 GMT
