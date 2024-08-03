Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times ET Group A Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 3 3 0 0 5 2…

All Times ET

Group A

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 3 3 0 0 5 2 9 France 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 Colombia 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 New Zealand 3 0 0 3 2 6 0

Group B

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts United States 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Germany 3 2 0 1 8 5 6 Australia 3 1 0 2 7 10 3 Zambia 3 0 0 3 6 13 0

Group C

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 Japan 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Brazil 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 Nigeria 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

Thursday, July 25

Canada 2, New Zealand 1

Spain 2, Japan 1

Germany 3, Australia 0

Brazil 1, Nigeria 0

France 3, Colombia 2

United States 3, Zambia 0

Sunday, July 28

Colombia 2, New Zealand 0

Japan 2, Brazil 1

Australia 6, Zambia 5

Spain 1, Nigeria 0

Canada 2, France 1

United States 4, Germany 1

Wednesday, July 31

Spain 2, Brazil 0

Japan 3, Nigeria 1

United States 2, Australia 1

Germany 4, Zambia 1

France 2, New Zealand 1

Canada 1, Colombia 0

Saturday, August 3

Quarterfinals

United States vs Japan 9 a.m.

Spain vs Colombia 11 a.m.

Canada vs Germany 1 p.m.

France vs Brazil 3 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6

Semifinals

W20 vs W22 12 p.m.

W19 vs W21 3 p.m.

Friday, August 9

Bronze Medal

L23 vs L24 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 10

Gold Medal

W23 vs W24 11 a.m.

