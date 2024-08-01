Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Canada
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|9
|France
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|6
|Colombia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|0
Group B
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|United States
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|9
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|5
|6
|Australia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|10
|3
|Zambia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|13
|0
Group C
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9
|Japan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|Brazil
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Nigeria
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|0
Thursday, July 25
Canada 2, New Zealand 1
Spain 2, Japan 1
Germany 3, Australia 0
Brazil 1, Nigeria 0
France 3, Colombia 2
United States 3, Zambia 0
Sunday, July 28
Colombia 2, New Zealand 0
Japan 2, Brazil 1
Australia 6, Zambia 5
Spain 1, Nigeria 0
Canada 2, France 1
United States 4, Germany 1
Wednesday, July 31
Spain 2, Brazil 0
Japan 3, Nigeria 1
United States 2, Australia 1
Germany 4, Zambia 1
France 2, New Zealand 1
Canada 1, Colombia 0
Saturday, August 3
Quarterfinals
United States vs Japan 9 a.m.
Spain vs Colombia 11 a.m.
Canada vs Germany 1 p.m.
France vs Brazil 3 p.m.
Tuesday, August 6
Semifinals
W20 vs W22 12 p.m.
W19 vs W21 3 p.m.
Friday, August 9
Bronze Medal
L23 vs L24 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 10
Gold Medal
W23 vs W24 11 a.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.