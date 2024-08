Olympic Women’s Handball Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L T Pts Denmark 3 1 0 6 Norway 3 1 0 6…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L T Pts Denmark 3 1 0 6 Norway 3 1 0 6 Sweden 3 1 0 6 Germany 1 3 0 2 Slovenia 1 3 0 2 South Korea 1 3 0 2

Group B

Country W L T Pts France 4 0 0 8 Netherlands 3 1 0 6 Hungary 2 1 1 5 Angola 1 2 1 3 Brazil 1 3 0 2 Spain 0 4 0 0

Thursday, July 25

Denmark 27, Slovenia 19

Netherlands 34, Angola 31

Brazil 29, Spain 18

South Korea 23, Germany 22

France 31, Hungary 28

Sweden 32, Norway 28

Sunday, July 28

Hungary 25, Brazil 24

Slovenia 30, South Korea 23

Sweden 31, Germany 28

Norway 27, Denmark 18

Angola 26, Spain 21

France 32, Netherlands 28

Tuesday, July 30

Germany 41, Slovenia 22

Norway 26, South Korea 20

Netherlands 29, Spain 24

Hungary 31, Angola 31

France 26, Brazil 20

Denmark 25, Sweden 23

Thursday, August 1

Netherlands 31, Brazil 24

Sweden 27, South Korea 21

Hungary 27, Spain 24

France 38, Angola 24

Denmark 28, Germany 27

Norway 29, Slovenia 22

Saturday, August 3

Hungary vs Netherlands 0700 GMT

Spain vs France 0900 GMT

Brazil vs Angola 1200 GMT

Slovenia vs Sweden 1400 GMT

Norway vs Germany 1700 GMT

Denmark vs South Korea 1900 GMT

Tuesday, August 6

Quarterfinal 0730 GMT

Quarterfinal 1130 GMT

Quarterfinal 1530 GMT

Quarterfinal 1930 GMT

Thursday, August 8

Semifinal 1430 GMT

Semifinal 1930 GMT

Saturday, August 10

Bronze Medal

L35 vs L36 0800 GMT

Gold Medal

W35 vs W36 1300 GMT

