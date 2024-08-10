Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

Saturday At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72 Final Round Lydia Ko, New Zealand 72-67-68-71—278 Esther Henseleit,…

Saturday

At Le Golf National

Guyancourt, France

Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72

Final Round

Lydia Ko, New Zealand 72-67-68-71—278 Esther Henseleit, Germany 72-73-69-66—280 Xiyu Lin, China 71-70-71-69—281 Hannah Green, Australia 77-70-66-69—282 Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines 72-69-73-68—282 Miyuu Yamashita, Japan 71-70-68-73—282 Amy Yang, South Korea 72-71-70-69—282 Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei 74-69-72-68—283 Rose Zhang, United States 72-70-67-74—283 Maja Stark, Sweden 72-72-71-69—284 Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 70-70-71-73—284 Ruoning Yin, China 72-65-75-72—284 Dottie Ardina, Philippines 76-72-69-68—285 Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 68-73-74-70—285 Brooke Henderson, Canada 74-73-67-71—285 Azahara Munoz, Spain 78-69-69-69—285 Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 72-74-74-65—285 Celine Boutier, France 65-76-71-74—286 Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei 76-71-71-68—286 Morgane Metraux, Switzerland 70-66-71-79—286 Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 72-69-69-76—286 Pia Babnik, Slovenia 74-66-74-73—287 Nelly Korda, United States 72-70-70-75—287 Minjee Lee, Australia 71-74-71-71—287 Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea 76-70-73-69—288 Jin Young Ko, South Korea 73-73-73-69—288 Linn Grant, Sweden 74-71-73-71—289 Charley Hull, England 81-71-69-68—289 Aditi Ashok, India 72-71-79-68—290 Celine Borge, Norway 71-73-75-71—290 Manon De Roey, Belgium 72-75-71-72—290 Gaby Lopez, Mexico 70-74-76-70—290 Emma Spitz, Austria 75-70-75-70—290 Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand 76-71-68-75—290 Alexandra Forsterling, Germany 76-75-71-70—292 Georgia Hall, England 74-74-71-74—293 Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark 74-75-72-72—293 Lilia Vu, United States 70-73-76-74—293 Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland 78-74-72-70—294 Shannon Tan, Singapore 78-70-73-74—295 Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic 77-73-70-76—296 Perrine Delacour, France 79-78-74-66—297 Alena Sharp, Canada 71-76-77-73—297 Emily Pedersen, Denmark 73-79-75-72—299 Paula Reto, South Africa 78-73-76-72—299 Anne Van Dam, Netherlands 75-74-78-72—299 Sarah Schober, Austria 75-73-73-79—300 Madelene Stavnar, Norway 76-73-76-75—300 Ana Belac, Slovenia 77-72-76-76—301 Carlota Ciganda, Spain 73-78-75-75—301 Diksha Dagar, India 71-72-80-78—301 Ines Laklalech, Morocco 78-75-77-73—303 Alessandra Fanali, Italy 75-76-77-76—304 Yuka Saso, Japan 77-74-72-82—305 Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic 73-77-79-77—306 Ashley Lau, Malaysia 72-77-79-78—306 Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 82-72-81-72—307 Maria Fassi, Mexico 78-82-74-75—309 Leona Maguire, Ireland 78-79-83-71—311 Noora Komulainen, Finland 84-82-78-WD

