Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

Saturday
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72
Final Round
|Lydia Ko, New Zealand
|72-67-68-71—278
|Esther Henseleit, Germany
|72-73-69-66—280
|Xiyu Lin, China
|71-70-71-69—281
|Hannah Green, Australia
|77-70-66-69—282
|Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines
|72-69-73-68—282
|Miyuu Yamashita, Japan
|71-70-68-73—282
|Amy Yang, South Korea
|72-71-70-69—282
|Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei
|74-69-72-68—283
|Rose Zhang, United States
|72-70-67-74—283
|Maja Stark, Sweden
|72-72-71-69—284
|Mariajo Uribe, Colombia
|70-70-71-73—284
|Ruoning Yin, China
|72-65-75-72—284
|Dottie Ardina, Philippines
|76-72-69-68—285
|Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa
|68-73-74-70—285
|Brooke Henderson, Canada
|74-73-67-71—285
|Azahara Munoz, Spain
|78-69-69-69—285
|Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland
|72-74-74-65—285
|Celine Boutier, France
|65-76-71-74—286
|Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei
|76-71-71-68—286
|Morgane Metraux, Switzerland
|70-66-71-79—286
|Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand
|72-69-69-76—286
|Pia Babnik, Slovenia
|74-66-74-73—287
|Nelly Korda, United States
|72-70-70-75—287
|Minjee Lee, Australia
|71-74-71-71—287
|Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea
|76-70-73-69—288
|Jin Young Ko, South Korea
|73-73-73-69—288
|Linn Grant, Sweden
|74-71-73-71—289
|Charley Hull, England
|81-71-69-68—289
|Aditi Ashok, India
|72-71-79-68—290
|Celine Borge, Norway
|71-73-75-71—290
|Manon De Roey, Belgium
|72-75-71-72—290
|Gaby Lopez, Mexico
|70-74-76-70—290
|Emma Spitz, Austria
|75-70-75-70—290
|Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand
|76-71-68-75—290
|Alexandra Forsterling, Germany
|76-75-71-70—292
|Georgia Hall, England
|74-74-71-74—293
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark
|74-75-72-72—293
|Lilia Vu, United States
|70-73-76-74—293
|Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland
|78-74-72-70—294
|Shannon Tan, Singapore
|78-70-73-74—295
|Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic
|77-73-70-76—296
|Perrine Delacour, France
|79-78-74-66—297
|Alena Sharp, Canada
|71-76-77-73—297
|Emily Pedersen, Denmark
|73-79-75-72—299
|Paula Reto, South Africa
|78-73-76-72—299
|Anne Van Dam, Netherlands
|75-74-78-72—299
|Sarah Schober, Austria
|75-73-73-79—300
|Madelene Stavnar, Norway
|76-73-76-75—300
|Ana Belac, Slovenia
|77-72-76-76—301
|Carlota Ciganda, Spain
|73-78-75-75—301
|Diksha Dagar, India
|71-72-80-78—301
|Ines Laklalech, Morocco
|78-75-77-73—303
|Alessandra Fanali, Italy
|75-76-77-76—304
|Yuka Saso, Japan
|77-74-72-82—305
|Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic
|73-77-79-77—306
|Ashley Lau, Malaysia
|72-77-79-78—306
|Ursula Wikstrom, Finland
|82-72-81-72—307
|Maria Fassi, Mexico
|78-82-74-75—309
|Leona Maguire, Ireland
|78-79-83-71—311
|Noora Komulainen, Finland
|84-82-78-WD
