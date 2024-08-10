Live Radio
Home » Sports » Olympic Women's Golf Scores

Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

The Associated Press

August 10, 2024, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Le Golf National

Guyancourt, France

Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72

Final Round

Lydia Ko, New Zealand 72-67-68-71—278
Esther Henseleit, Germany 72-73-69-66—280
Xiyu Lin, China 71-70-71-69—281
Hannah Green, Australia 77-70-66-69—282
Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines 72-69-73-68—282
Miyuu Yamashita, Japan 71-70-68-73—282
Amy Yang, South Korea 72-71-70-69—282
Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei 74-69-72-68—283
Rose Zhang, United States 72-70-67-74—283
Maja Stark, Sweden 72-72-71-69—284
Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 70-70-71-73—284
Ruoning Yin, China 72-65-75-72—284
Dottie Ardina, Philippines 76-72-69-68—285
Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 68-73-74-70—285
Brooke Henderson, Canada 74-73-67-71—285
Azahara Munoz, Spain 78-69-69-69—285
Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 72-74-74-65—285
Celine Boutier, France 65-76-71-74—286
Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei 76-71-71-68—286
Morgane Metraux, Switzerland 70-66-71-79—286
Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 72-69-69-76—286
Pia Babnik, Slovenia 74-66-74-73—287
Nelly Korda, United States 72-70-70-75—287
Minjee Lee, Australia 71-74-71-71—287
Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea 76-70-73-69—288
Jin Young Ko, South Korea 73-73-73-69—288
Linn Grant, Sweden 74-71-73-71—289
Charley Hull, England 81-71-69-68—289
Aditi Ashok, India 72-71-79-68—290
Celine Borge, Norway 71-73-75-71—290
Manon De Roey, Belgium 72-75-71-72—290
Gaby Lopez, Mexico 70-74-76-70—290
Emma Spitz, Austria 75-70-75-70—290
Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand 76-71-68-75—290
Alexandra Forsterling, Germany 76-75-71-70—292
Georgia Hall, England 74-74-71-74—293
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark 74-75-72-72—293
Lilia Vu, United States 70-73-76-74—293
Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland 78-74-72-70—294
Shannon Tan, Singapore 78-70-73-74—295
Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic 77-73-70-76—296
Perrine Delacour, France 79-78-74-66—297
Alena Sharp, Canada 71-76-77-73—297
Emily Pedersen, Denmark 73-79-75-72—299
Paula Reto, South Africa 78-73-76-72—299
Anne Van Dam, Netherlands 75-74-78-72—299
Sarah Schober, Austria 75-73-73-79—300
Madelene Stavnar, Norway 76-73-76-75—300
Ana Belac, Slovenia 77-72-76-76—301
Carlota Ciganda, Spain 73-78-75-75—301
Diksha Dagar, India 71-72-80-78—301
Ines Laklalech, Morocco 78-75-77-73—303
Alessandra Fanali, Italy 75-76-77-76—304
Yuka Saso, Japan 77-74-72-82—305
Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic 73-77-79-77—306
Ashley Lau, Malaysia 72-77-79-78—306
Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 82-72-81-72—307
Maria Fassi, Mexico 78-82-74-75—309
Leona Maguire, Ireland 78-79-83-71—311
Noora Komulainen, Finland 84-82-78-WD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up