Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

Friday

At Le Golf National

Guyancourt, France

Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72

Third Round

Lydia Ko, New Zealand 72-67-68—207 Morgane Metraux, Switzerland 70-66-71—207 Miyuu Yamashita, Japan 71-70-68—209 Rose Zhang, United States 72-70-67—209 Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 72-69-69—210 Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 70-70-71—211 Celine Boutier, France 65-76-71—212 Nelly Korda, United States 72-70-70—212 Xiyu Lin, China 71-70-71—212 Ruoning Yin, China 72-65-75—212 Hannah Green, Australia 77-70-66—213 Amy Yang, South Korea 72-71-70—213 Pia Babnik, Slovenia 74-66-74—214 Brooke Henderson, Canada 74-73-67—214 Esther Henseleit, Germany 72-73-69—214 Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines 72-69-73—214 Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 68-73-74—215 Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei 74-69-72—215 Maja Stark, Sweden 72-72-71—215 Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand 76-71-68—215 Minjee Lee, Australia 71-74-71—216 Azahara Munoz, Spain 78-69-69—216 Dottie Ardina, Philippines 76-72-69—217 Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei 76-71-71—218 Manon De Roey, Belgium 72-75-71—218 Linn Grant, Sweden 74-71-73—218 Celine Borge, Norway 71-73-75—219 Georgia Hall, England 74-74-71—219 Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea 76-70-73—219 Jin Young Ko, South Korea 73-73-73—219 Lilia Vu, United States 70-73-76—219 Gaby Lopez, Mexico 70-74-76—220 Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic 77-73-70—220 Emma Spitz, Austria 75-70-75—220 Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 72-74-74—220 Charley Hull, England 81-71-69—221 Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark 74-75-72—221 Sarah Schober, Austria 75-73-73—221 Shannon Tan, Singapore 78-70-73—221 Aditi Ashok, India 72-71-79—222 Alexandra Forsterling, Germany 76-75-71—222 Diksha Dagar, India 71-72-80—223 Yuka Saso, Japan 77-74-72—223 Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland 78-74-72—224 Alena Sharp, Canada 71-76-77—224 Ana Belac, Slovenia 77-72-76—225 Madelene Stavnar, Norway 76-73-76—225 Carlota Ciganda, Spain 73-78-75—226 Emily Pedersen, Denmark 73-79-75—227 Paula Reto, South Africa 78-73-76—227 Anne Van Dam, Netherlands 75-74-78—227 Alessandra Fanali, Italy 75-76-77—228 Ashley Lau, Malaysia 72-77-79—228 Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic 73-77-79—229 Ines Laklalech, Morocco 78-75-77—230 Perrine Delacour, France 79-78-74—231 Maria Fassi, Mexico 78-82-74—234 Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 82-72-81—235 Leona Maguire, Ireland 78-79-83—240 Noora Komulainen, Finland 84-82-78—244

