Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

Friday
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72
Third Round
|Lydia Ko, New Zealand
|72-67-68—207
|Morgane Metraux, Switzerland
|70-66-71—207
|Miyuu Yamashita, Japan
|71-70-68—209
|Rose Zhang, United States
|72-70-67—209
|Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand
|72-69-69—210
|Mariajo Uribe, Colombia
|70-70-71—211
|Celine Boutier, France
|65-76-71—212
|Nelly Korda, United States
|72-70-70—212
|Xiyu Lin, China
|71-70-71—212
|Ruoning Yin, China
|72-65-75—212
|Hannah Green, Australia
|77-70-66—213
|Amy Yang, South Korea
|72-71-70—213
|Pia Babnik, Slovenia
|74-66-74—214
|Brooke Henderson, Canada
|74-73-67—214
|Esther Henseleit, Germany
|72-73-69—214
|Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines
|72-69-73—214
|Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa
|68-73-74—215
|Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei
|74-69-72—215
|Maja Stark, Sweden
|72-72-71—215
|Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand
|76-71-68—215
|Minjee Lee, Australia
|71-74-71—216
|Azahara Munoz, Spain
|78-69-69—216
|Dottie Ardina, Philippines
|76-72-69—217
|Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei
|76-71-71—218
|Manon De Roey, Belgium
|72-75-71—218
|Linn Grant, Sweden
|74-71-73—218
|Celine Borge, Norway
|71-73-75—219
|Georgia Hall, England
|74-74-71—219
|Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea
|76-70-73—219
|Jin Young Ko, South Korea
|73-73-73—219
|Lilia Vu, United States
|70-73-76—219
|Gaby Lopez, Mexico
|70-74-76—220
|Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic
|77-73-70—220
|Emma Spitz, Austria
|75-70-75—220
|Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland
|72-74-74—220
|Charley Hull, England
|81-71-69—221
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark
|74-75-72—221
|Sarah Schober, Austria
|75-73-73—221
|Shannon Tan, Singapore
|78-70-73—221
|Aditi Ashok, India
|72-71-79—222
|Alexandra Forsterling, Germany
|76-75-71—222
|Diksha Dagar, India
|71-72-80—223
|Yuka Saso, Japan
|77-74-72—223
|Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland
|78-74-72—224
|Alena Sharp, Canada
|71-76-77—224
|Ana Belac, Slovenia
|77-72-76—225
|Madelene Stavnar, Norway
|76-73-76—225
|Carlota Ciganda, Spain
|73-78-75—226
|Emily Pedersen, Denmark
|73-79-75—227
|Paula Reto, South Africa
|78-73-76—227
|Anne Van Dam, Netherlands
|75-74-78—227
|Alessandra Fanali, Italy
|75-76-77—228
|Ashley Lau, Malaysia
|72-77-79—228
|Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic
|73-77-79—229
|Ines Laklalech, Morocco
|78-75-77—230
|Perrine Delacour, France
|79-78-74—231
|Maria Fassi, Mexico
|78-82-74—234
|Ursula Wikstrom, Finland
|82-72-81—235
|Leona Maguire, Ireland
|78-79-83—240
|Noora Komulainen, Finland
|84-82-78—244
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.