Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

The Associated Press

August 9, 2024, 11:53 AM

Friday

At Le Golf National

Guyancourt, France

Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72

Third Round

Lydia Ko, New Zealand 72-67-68—207
Morgane Metraux, Switzerland 70-66-71—207
Miyuu Yamashita, Japan 71-70-68—209
Rose Zhang, United States 72-70-67—209
Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 72-69-69—210
Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 70-70-71—211
Celine Boutier, France 65-76-71—212
Nelly Korda, United States 72-70-70—212
Xiyu Lin, China 71-70-71—212
Ruoning Yin, China 72-65-75—212
Hannah Green, Australia 77-70-66—213
Amy Yang, South Korea 72-71-70—213
Pia Babnik, Slovenia 74-66-74—214
Brooke Henderson, Canada 74-73-67—214
Esther Henseleit, Germany 72-73-69—214
Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines 72-69-73—214
Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 68-73-74—215
Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei 74-69-72—215
Maja Stark, Sweden 72-72-71—215
Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand 76-71-68—215
Minjee Lee, Australia 71-74-71—216
Azahara Munoz, Spain 78-69-69—216
Dottie Ardina, Philippines 76-72-69—217
Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei 76-71-71—218
Manon De Roey, Belgium 72-75-71—218
Linn Grant, Sweden 74-71-73—218
Celine Borge, Norway 71-73-75—219
Georgia Hall, England 74-74-71—219
Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea 76-70-73—219
Jin Young Ko, South Korea 73-73-73—219
Lilia Vu, United States 70-73-76—219
Gaby Lopez, Mexico 70-74-76—220
Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic 77-73-70—220
Emma Spitz, Austria 75-70-75—220
Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 72-74-74—220
Charley Hull, England 81-71-69—221
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark 74-75-72—221
Sarah Schober, Austria 75-73-73—221
Shannon Tan, Singapore 78-70-73—221
Aditi Ashok, India 72-71-79—222
Alexandra Forsterling, Germany 76-75-71—222
Diksha Dagar, India 71-72-80—223
Yuka Saso, Japan 77-74-72—223
Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland 78-74-72—224
Alena Sharp, Canada 71-76-77—224
Ana Belac, Slovenia 77-72-76—225
Madelene Stavnar, Norway 76-73-76—225
Carlota Ciganda, Spain 73-78-75—226
Emily Pedersen, Denmark 73-79-75—227
Paula Reto, South Africa 78-73-76—227
Anne Van Dam, Netherlands 75-74-78—227
Alessandra Fanali, Italy 75-76-77—228
Ashley Lau, Malaysia 72-77-79—228
Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic 73-77-79—229
Ines Laklalech, Morocco 78-75-77—230
Perrine Delacour, France 79-78-74—231
Maria Fassi, Mexico 78-82-74—234
Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 82-72-81—235
Leona Maguire, Ireland 78-79-83—240
Noora Komulainen, Finland 84-82-78—244

