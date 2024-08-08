Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

Thursday
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72
Second Round
|Morgane Metraux, Switzerland
|70-66—136
|Ruoning Yin, China
|72-65—137
|Lydia Ko, New Zealand
|72-67—139
|Pia Babnik, Slovenia
|74-66—140
|Mariajo Uribe, Colombia
|70-70—140
|Celine Boutier, France
|65-76—141
|Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa
|68-73—141
|Xiyu Lin, China
|71-70—141
|Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines
|72-69—141
|Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand
|72-69—141
|Miyuu Yamashita, Japan
|71-70—141
|Nelly Korda, United States
|72-70—142
|Rose Zhang, United States
|72-70—142
|Aditi Ashok, India
|72-71—143
|Diksha Dagar, India
|71-72—143
|Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei
|74-69—143
|Lilia Vu, United States
|70-73—143
|Amy Yang, South Korea
|72-71—143
|Celine Borge, Norway
|71-73—144
|Gaby Lopez, Mexico
|70-74—144
|Maja Stark, Sweden
|72-72—144
|Linn Grant, Sweden
|74-71—145
|Esther Henseleit, Germany
|72-73—145
|Minjee Lee, Australia
|71-74—145
|Emma Spitz, Austria
|75-70—145
|Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea
|76-70—146
|Jin Young Ko, South Korea
|73-73—146
|Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland
|72-74—146
|Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei
|76-71—147
|Manon De Roey, Belgium
|72-75—147
|Hannah Green, Australia
|77-70—147
|Brooke Henderson, Canada
|74-73—147
|Azahara Munoz, Spain
|78-69—147
|Alena Sharp, Canada
|71-76—147
|Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand
|76-71—147
|Dottie Ardina, Philippines
|76-72—148
|Georgia Hall, England
|74-74—148
|Sarah Schober, Austria
|75-73—148
|Shannon Tan, Singapore
|78-70—148
|Ana Belac, Slovenia
|77-72—149
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark
|74-75—149
|Ashley Lau, Malaysia
|72-77—149
|Madelene Stavnar, Norway
|76-73—149
|Anne Van Dam, Netherlands
|75-74—149
|Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic
|73-77—150
|Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic
|77-73—150
|Carlota Ciganda, Spain
|73-78—151
|Alessandra Fanali, Italy
|75-76—151
|Alexandra Forsterling, Germany
|76-75—151
|Paula Reto, South Africa
|78-73—151
|Yuka Saso, Japan
|77-74—151
|Charley Hull, England
|81-71—152
|Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland
|78-74—152
|Emily Pedersen, Denmark
|73-79—152
|Ines Laklalech, Morocco
|78-75—153
|Ursula Wikstrom, Finland
|82-72—154
|Perrine Delacour, France
|79-78—157
|Leona Maguire, Ireland
|78-79—157
|Maria Fassi, Mexico
|78-82—160
|Noora Komulainen, Finland
|84-82—166
