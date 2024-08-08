Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

Thursday At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72 Second Round Morgane Metraux, Switzerland 70-66—136 Ruoning Yin, China…

Thursday

At Le Golf National

Guyancourt, France

Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72

Second Round

Morgane Metraux, Switzerland 70-66—136 Ruoning Yin, China 72-65—137 Lydia Ko, New Zealand 72-67—139 Pia Babnik, Slovenia 74-66—140 Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 70-70—140 Celine Boutier, France 65-76—141 Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 68-73—141 Xiyu Lin, China 71-70—141 Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines 72-69—141 Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 72-69—141 Miyuu Yamashita, Japan 71-70—141 Nelly Korda, United States 72-70—142 Rose Zhang, United States 72-70—142 Aditi Ashok, India 72-71—143 Diksha Dagar, India 71-72—143 Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei 74-69—143 Lilia Vu, United States 70-73—143 Amy Yang, South Korea 72-71—143 Celine Borge, Norway 71-73—144 Gaby Lopez, Mexico 70-74—144 Maja Stark, Sweden 72-72—144 Linn Grant, Sweden 74-71—145 Esther Henseleit, Germany 72-73—145 Minjee Lee, Australia 71-74—145 Emma Spitz, Austria 75-70—145 Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea 76-70—146 Jin Young Ko, South Korea 73-73—146 Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 72-74—146 Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei 76-71—147 Manon De Roey, Belgium 72-75—147 Hannah Green, Australia 77-70—147 Brooke Henderson, Canada 74-73—147 Azahara Munoz, Spain 78-69—147 Alena Sharp, Canada 71-76—147 Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand 76-71—147 Dottie Ardina, Philippines 76-72—148 Georgia Hall, England 74-74—148 Sarah Schober, Austria 75-73—148 Shannon Tan, Singapore 78-70—148 Ana Belac, Slovenia 77-72—149 Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark 74-75—149 Ashley Lau, Malaysia 72-77—149 Madelene Stavnar, Norway 76-73—149 Anne Van Dam, Netherlands 75-74—149 Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic 73-77—150 Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic 77-73—150 Carlota Ciganda, Spain 73-78—151 Alessandra Fanali, Italy 75-76—151 Alexandra Forsterling, Germany 76-75—151 Paula Reto, South Africa 78-73—151 Yuka Saso, Japan 77-74—151 Charley Hull, England 81-71—152 Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland 78-74—152 Emily Pedersen, Denmark 73-79—152 Ines Laklalech, Morocco 78-75—153 Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 82-72—154 Perrine Delacour, France 79-78—157 Leona Maguire, Ireland 78-79—157 Maria Fassi, Mexico 78-82—160 Noora Komulainen, Finland 84-82—166

