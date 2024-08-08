Live Radio
Home » Sports » Olympic Women's Golf Scores

Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 12:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At Le Golf National

Guyancourt, France

Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72

Second Round

Morgane Metraux, Switzerland 70-66—136
Ruoning Yin, China 72-65—137
Lydia Ko, New Zealand 72-67—139
Pia Babnik, Slovenia 74-66—140
Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 70-70—140
Celine Boutier, France 65-76—141
Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 68-73—141
Xiyu Lin, China 71-70—141
Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines 72-69—141
Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 72-69—141
Miyuu Yamashita, Japan 71-70—141
Nelly Korda, United States 72-70—142
Rose Zhang, United States 72-70—142
Aditi Ashok, India 72-71—143
Diksha Dagar, India 71-72—143
Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei 74-69—143
Lilia Vu, United States 70-73—143
Amy Yang, South Korea 72-71—143
Celine Borge, Norway 71-73—144
Gaby Lopez, Mexico 70-74—144
Maja Stark, Sweden 72-72—144
Linn Grant, Sweden 74-71—145
Esther Henseleit, Germany 72-73—145
Minjee Lee, Australia 71-74—145
Emma Spitz, Austria 75-70—145
Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea 76-70—146
Jin Young Ko, South Korea 73-73—146
Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 72-74—146
Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei 76-71—147
Manon De Roey, Belgium 72-75—147
Hannah Green, Australia 77-70—147
Brooke Henderson, Canada 74-73—147
Azahara Munoz, Spain 78-69—147
Alena Sharp, Canada 71-76—147
Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand 76-71—147
Dottie Ardina, Philippines 76-72—148
Georgia Hall, England 74-74—148
Sarah Schober, Austria 75-73—148
Shannon Tan, Singapore 78-70—148
Ana Belac, Slovenia 77-72—149
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark 74-75—149
Ashley Lau, Malaysia 72-77—149
Madelene Stavnar, Norway 76-73—149
Anne Van Dam, Netherlands 75-74—149
Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic 73-77—150
Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic 77-73—150
Carlota Ciganda, Spain 73-78—151
Alessandra Fanali, Italy 75-76—151
Alexandra Forsterling, Germany 76-75—151
Paula Reto, South Africa 78-73—151
Yuka Saso, Japan 77-74—151
Charley Hull, England 81-71—152
Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland 78-74—152
Emily Pedersen, Denmark 73-79—152
Ines Laklalech, Morocco 78-75—153
Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 82-72—154
Perrine Delacour, France 79-78—157
Leona Maguire, Ireland 78-79—157
Maria Fassi, Mexico 78-82—160
Noora Komulainen, Finland 84-82—166

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up