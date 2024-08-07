Live Radio
Olympic Women's Golf Scores

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024

Wednesday

At Le Golf National

Guyancourt, France

Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72

First Round

Celine Boutier, France 33-32—65
Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 34-34—68
Gaby Lopez, Mexico 36-34—70
Morgane Metraux, Switzerland 36-34—70
Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 35-35—70
Lilia Vu, United States 33-37—70
Celine Borge, Norway 33-38—71
Diksha Dagar, India 35-36—71
Minjee Lee, Australia 38-33—71
Xiyu Lin, China 36-35—71
Alena Sharp, Canada 38-33—71
Miyuu Yamashita, Japan 35-36—71
Aditi Ashok, India 35-37—72
Manon De Roey, Belgium 36-36—72
Esther Henseleit, Germany 38-34—72
Lydia Ko, New Zealand 35-37—72
Nelly Korda, United States 38-34—72
Ashley Lau, Malaysia 37-35—72
Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines 39-33—72
Maja Stark, Sweden 38-34—72
Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 36-36—72
Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 35-37—72
Amy Yang, South Korea 39-33—72
Ruoning Yin, China 36-36—72
Rose Zhang, United States 36-36—72
Carlota Ciganda, Spain 39-34—73
Jin Young Ko, South Korea 39-34—73
Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic 36-37—73
Emily Pedersen, Denmark 39-34—73
Pia Babnik, Slovenia 37-37—74
Linn Grant, Sweden 38-36—74
Georgia Hall, England 39-35—74
Brooke Henderson, Canada 38-36—74
Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei 35-39—74
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark 38-36—74
Alessandra Fanali, Italy 41-34—75
Sarah Schober, Austria 36-39—75
Emma Spitz, Austria 38-37—75
Anne Van Dam, Netherlands 37-38—75
Dottie Ardina, Philippines 38-38—76
Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei 37-39—76
Alexandra Forsterling, Germany 38-38—76
Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea 35-41—76
Madelene Stavnar, Norway 40-36—76
Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand 37-39—76
Ana Belac, Slovenia 37-40—77
Hannah Green, Australia 38-39—77
Yuka Saso, Japan 39-38—77
Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic 39-38—77
Maria Fassi, Mexico 36-42—78
Ines Laklalech, Morocco 40-38—78
Leona Maguire, Ireland 43-35—78
Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland 41-37—78
Azahara Munoz, Spain 39-39—78
Paula Reto, South Africa 37-41—78
Shannon Tan, Singapore 39-39—78
Perrine Delacour, France 38-41—79
Charley Hull, England 41-40—81
Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 40-42—82
Noora Komulainen, Finland 39-45—84

