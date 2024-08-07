Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

Wednesday At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72 First Round Celine Boutier, France 33-32—65 Ashleigh Buhai, South…

Wednesday

At Le Golf National

Guyancourt, France

Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72

First Round

Celine Boutier, France 33-32—65 Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa 34-34—68 Gaby Lopez, Mexico 36-34—70 Morgane Metraux, Switzerland 36-34—70 Mariajo Uribe, Colombia 35-35—70 Lilia Vu, United States 33-37—70 Celine Borge, Norway 33-38—71 Diksha Dagar, India 35-36—71 Minjee Lee, Australia 38-33—71 Xiyu Lin, China 36-35—71 Alena Sharp, Canada 38-33—71 Miyuu Yamashita, Japan 35-36—71 Aditi Ashok, India 35-37—72 Manon De Roey, Belgium 36-36—72 Esther Henseleit, Germany 38-34—72 Lydia Ko, New Zealand 35-37—72 Nelly Korda, United States 38-34—72 Ashley Lau, Malaysia 37-35—72 Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines 39-33—72 Maja Stark, Sweden 38-34—72 Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 36-36—72 Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland 35-37—72 Amy Yang, South Korea 39-33—72 Ruoning Yin, China 36-36—72 Rose Zhang, United States 36-36—72 Carlota Ciganda, Spain 39-34—73 Jin Young Ko, South Korea 39-34—73 Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic 36-37—73 Emily Pedersen, Denmark 39-34—73 Pia Babnik, Slovenia 37-37—74 Linn Grant, Sweden 38-36—74 Georgia Hall, England 39-35—74 Brooke Henderson, Canada 38-36—74 Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei 35-39—74 Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark 38-36—74 Alessandra Fanali, Italy 41-34—75 Sarah Schober, Austria 36-39—75 Emma Spitz, Austria 38-37—75 Anne Van Dam, Netherlands 37-38—75 Dottie Ardina, Philippines 38-38—76 Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei 37-39—76 Alexandra Forsterling, Germany 38-38—76 Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea 35-41—76 Madelene Stavnar, Norway 40-36—76 Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand 37-39—76 Ana Belac, Slovenia 37-40—77 Hannah Green, Australia 38-39—77 Yuka Saso, Japan 39-38—77 Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic 39-38—77 Maria Fassi, Mexico 36-42—78 Ines Laklalech, Morocco 40-38—78 Leona Maguire, Ireland 43-35—78 Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland 41-37—78 Azahara Munoz, Spain 39-39—78 Paula Reto, South Africa 37-41—78 Shannon Tan, Singapore 39-39—78 Perrine Delacour, France 38-41—79 Charley Hull, England 41-40—81 Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 40-42—82 Noora Komulainen, Finland 39-45—84

