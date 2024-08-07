Olympic Women’s Golf Scores

Wednesday
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Yardage: 6,374; Par: 72
First Round
|Celine Boutier, France
|33-32—65
|Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa
|34-34—68
|Gaby Lopez, Mexico
|36-34—70
|Morgane Metraux, Switzerland
|36-34—70
|Mariajo Uribe, Colombia
|35-35—70
|Lilia Vu, United States
|33-37—70
|Celine Borge, Norway
|33-38—71
|Diksha Dagar, India
|35-36—71
|Minjee Lee, Australia
|38-33—71
|Xiyu Lin, China
|36-35—71
|Alena Sharp, Canada
|38-33—71
|Miyuu Yamashita, Japan
|35-36—71
|Aditi Ashok, India
|35-37—72
|Manon De Roey, Belgium
|36-36—72
|Esther Henseleit, Germany
|38-34—72
|Lydia Ko, New Zealand
|35-37—72
|Nelly Korda, United States
|38-34—72
|Ashley Lau, Malaysia
|37-35—72
|Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines
|39-33—72
|Maja Stark, Sweden
|38-34—72
|Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand
|36-36—72
|Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland
|35-37—72
|Amy Yang, South Korea
|39-33—72
|Ruoning Yin, China
|36-36—72
|Rose Zhang, United States
|36-36—72
|Carlota Ciganda, Spain
|39-34—73
|Jin Young Ko, South Korea
|39-34—73
|Sara Kouskova, Czech Republic
|36-37—73
|Emily Pedersen, Denmark
|39-34—73
|Pia Babnik, Slovenia
|37-37—74
|Linn Grant, Sweden
|38-36—74
|Georgia Hall, England
|39-35—74
|Brooke Henderson, Canada
|38-36—74
|Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei
|35-39—74
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark
|38-36—74
|Alessandra Fanali, Italy
|41-34—75
|Sarah Schober, Austria
|36-39—75
|Emma Spitz, Austria
|38-37—75
|Anne Van Dam, Netherlands
|37-38—75
|Dottie Ardina, Philippines
|38-38—76
|Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei
|37-39—76
|Alexandra Forsterling, Germany
|38-38—76
|Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea
|35-41—76
|Madelene Stavnar, Norway
|40-36—76
|Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand
|37-39—76
|Ana Belac, Slovenia
|37-40—77
|Hannah Green, Australia
|38-39—77
|Yuka Saso, Japan
|39-38—77
|Klara Spilkova, Czech Republic
|39-38—77
|Maria Fassi, Mexico
|36-42—78
|Ines Laklalech, Morocco
|40-38—78
|Leona Maguire, Ireland
|43-35—78
|Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland
|41-37—78
|Azahara Munoz, Spain
|39-39—78
|Paula Reto, South Africa
|37-41—78
|Shannon Tan, Singapore
|39-39—78
|Perrine Delacour, France
|38-41—79
|Charley Hull, England
|41-40—81
|Ursula Wikstrom, Finland
|40-42—82
|Noora Komulainen, Finland
|39-45—84
