Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts Brazil 3 0 6 Spain 2 1 5 Italy 1 2 4 Egypt 0 3 3

Group B

Country W L Pts United States 3 0 6 Australia 2 1 5 China 1 2 4 Canada 0 3 3

Group C

Country W L Pts United States 3 0 6 Germany 2 1 5 Czech Republic 1 2 4 France 0 3 3

Group D

Country W L Pts Switzerland 3 0 6 Latvia 2 1 5 Canada 1 2 4 Paraguay 0 3 3

Group E

Country W L Pts Brazil 3 0 6 Netherlands 2 1 5 Japan 1 2 4 Lithuania 0 3 3

Group F

Country W L Pts Switzerland 3 0 6 Spain 2 1 5 France 1 2 4 Germany 0 3 3

Saturday, July 27

Australia 2, China 1 (20-22, 21-14, 14-16)

United States 2, Canada 0 (21-17, 21-14)

Sunday, July 28

Spain 2, Italy 1 (22-24, 21-9, 14-16)

Brazil 2, Japan 0 (21-12, 21-19)

Germany 2, France 0 (21-14, 21-12)

Netherlands 2, Lithuania 0 (21-19, 21-17)

Brazil 2, Egypt 0 (21-14, 21-19)

United States 2, Czech Republic 0 (21-16, 21-11)

Monday, July 29

China 2, Canada 0 (21-15, 21-19)

Switzerland 2, Spain 0 (21-12, 21-19)

Canada 2, Paraguay 0 (21-16, 21-12)

Switzerland 2, Latvia 0 (21-15, 21-14)

France 2, Germany 0 (21-14, 22-20)

United States 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Tuesday, July 30

Italy 2, Egypt 0 (21-16, 21-10)

Brazil 2, Lithuania 0 (21-13, 21-14)

Brazil 2, Spain 0 (21-12, 21-13)

Netherlands 2, Japan 0 (21-16, 21-14)

Wednesday, July 31

Switzerland 2, Germany 0 (21-9, 21-15)

Germany 2, Czech Republic 0 (21-17, 21-9)

Latvia 2, Paraguay 0 (21-19, 21-15)

United States 2, France 0 (21-16, 23-21)

Spain 2, France 0 (21-12, 21-15)

Switzerland 2, Canada 1 (18-21, 21-13, 11-15)

Thursday, August 1

Spain 2, Egypt 0 (21-18, 21-14)

Australia 2, Canada 0 (21-10, 21-16)

Brazil 2, Italy 0 (21-17, 21-10)

United States 2, China 1 (15-21, 21-16, 15-12)

Friday, August 2

Japan 2, Lithuania 0 (21-11, 21-5)

Czech Republic 2, France 1 (21-13, 18-21, 15-9)

Brazil 2, Netherlands 1 (16-21, 21-17, 19-17)

United States 2, Germany 0 (21-18, 21-18)

Saturday, August 3

Switzerland 2, Paraguay 1 (23-21, 18-21, 15-12)

Spain 2, Germany 0 (21-16, 21-19)

Switzerland 2, France 0 (21-11, 21-8)

Latvia 2, Canada 0 (21-14, 22-20)

Japan 2, France 0 (21-15, 21-18)

Canada 2, Czech Republic 0 (21-15, 21-12)

Sunday, August 4

Switzerland 2, China 0 (29-27, 21-17)

Australia 2, Brazil 0 (24-22, 21-14)

Switzerland 2, Spain 0 (23-21, 21-16)

United States 2, Italy 1 (21-18, 17-21, 15-12)

Monday, August 5

Latvia 2, Germany 1 (21-13, 17-21, 18-16)

Spain vs Netherlands 1100 GMT

Canada vs United States 1600 GMT

Brazil vs Japan 1900 GMT

Tuesday, August 6

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1500 GMT

Australia vs Switzerland 1900 GMT

United States vs Switzerland 2000 GMT

Friday, August 9

Bronze Medal 1900 GMT

Gold Medal 2030 GMT

