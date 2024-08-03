Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|3
|0
|6
|Spain
|2
|1
|5
|Italy
|1
|2
|4
|Egypt
|0
|3
|3
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|United States
|3
|0
|6
|Australia
|2
|1
|5
|China
|1
|2
|4
|Canada
|0
|3
|3
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|United States
|3
|0
|6
|Germany
|2
|1
|5
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|4
|France
|0
|3
|3
Group D
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|4
|Canada
|1
|1
|3
|Latvia
|1
|1
|3
|Paraguay
|0
|2
|2
Group E
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|3
|0
|6
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|5
|Japan
|1
|2
|4
|Lithuania
|0
|3
|3
Group F
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|4
|France
|1
|1
|3
|Spain
|1
|1
|3
|Germany
|0
|2
|2
Saturday, July 27
Australia 2, China 1 (20-22, 21-14, 14-16)
United States 2, Canada 0 (21-17, 21-14)
Sunday, July 28
Spain 2, Italy 1 (22-24, 21-9, 14-16)
Brazil 2, Japan 0 (21-12, 21-19)
Germany 2, France 0 (21-14, 21-12)
Netherlands 2, Lithuania 0 (21-19, 21-17)
Brazil 2, Egypt 0 (21-14, 21-19)
United States 2, Czech Republic 0 (21-16, 21-11)
Monday, July 29
China 2, Canada 0 (21-15, 21-19)
Switzerland 2, Spain 0 (21-12, 21-19)
Canada 2, Paraguay 0 (21-16, 21-12)
Switzerland 2, Latvia 0 (21-15, 21-14)
France 2, Germany 0 (21-14, 22-20)
United States 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)
Tuesday, July 30
Italy 2, Egypt 0 (21-16, 21-10)
Brazil 2, Lithuania 0 (21-13, 21-14)
Brazil 2, Spain 0 (21-12, 21-13)
Netherlands 2, Japan 0 (21-16, 21-14)
Wednesday, July 31
Switzerland 2, Germany 0 (21-9, 21-15)
Germany 2, Czech Republic 0 (21-17, 21-9)
Latvia 2, Paraguay 0 (21-19, 21-15)
United States 2, France 0 (21-16, 23-21)
Spain 2, France 0 (21-12, 21-15)
Switzerland 2, Canada 1 (18-21, 21-13, 11-15)
Thursday, August 1
Spain 2, Egypt 0 (21-18, 21-14)
Australia 2, Canada 0 (21-10, 21-16)
Brazil 2, Italy 0 (21-17, 21-10)
United States 2, China 1 (15-21, 21-16, 15-12)
Friday, August 2
Japan 2, Lithuania 0 (21-11, 21-5)
Czech Republic 2, France 1 (21-13, 18-21, 15-9)
Brazil 2, Netherlands 1 (16-21, 21-17, 19-17)
United States 2, Germany 0 (21-18, 21-18)
Saturday, August 3
Switzerland vs Paraguay 5 a.m.
Spain vs Germany 6 a.m.
France vs Switzerland 10 a.m.
Canada vs Latvia 11 a.m.
LL3 vs LL6 12 p.m.
Sunday, August 4
TBD vs TBD 3 a.m.
Tuesday, August 6
Quarterfinal 11 a.m.
Friday, August 9
Bronze Medal 3 p.m.
Gold Medal 4:30 p.m.
