Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts Brazil 2 0 4 Italy 1 1 3 Spain 1 1 3 Egypt 0 2 2

Group B

Country W L Pts United States 2 0 4 Australia 1 1 3 China 1 1 3 Canada 0 2 2

Group C

Country W L Pts Germany 2 0 4 United States 2 0 4 Czech Republic 0 2 2 France 0 2 2

Group D

Country W L Pts Switzerland 2 0 4 Canada 1 1 3 Latvia 1 1 3 Paraguay 0 2 2

Group E

Country W L Pts Brazil 2 0 4 Netherlands 2 0 4 Japan 0 2 2 Lithuania 0 2 2

Group F

Country W L Pts Switzerland 2 0 4 France 1 1 3 Spain 1 1 3 Germany 0 2 2

Saturday, July 27

Australia 2, China 1 (20-22, 21-14, 14-16)

United States 2, Canada 0 (21-17, 21-14)

Sunday, July 28

Spain 2, Italy 1 (22-24, 21-9, 14-16)

Brazil 2, Japan 0 (21-12, 21-19)

Germany 2, France 0 (21-14, 21-12)

Netherlands 2, Lithuania 0 (21-19, 21-17)

Brazil 2, Egypt 0 (21-14, 21-19)

United States 2, Czech Republic 0 (21-16, 21-11)

Monday, July 29

China 2, Canada 0 (21-15, 21-19)

Switzerland 2, Spain 0 (21-12, 21-19)

Canada 2, Paraguay 0 (21-16, 21-12)

Switzerland 2, Latvia 0 (21-15, 21-14)

France 2, Germany 0 (21-14, 22-20)

United States 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Tuesday, July 30

Italy 2, Egypt 0 (21-16, 21-10)

Brazil 2, Lithuania 0 (21-13, 21-14)

Brazil 2, Spain 0 (21-12, 21-13)

Netherlands 2, Japan 0 (21-16, 21-14)

Wednesday, July 31

Switzerland 2, Germany 0 (21-9, 21-15)

Germany 2, Czech Republic 0 (21-17, 21-9)

Latvia 2, Paraguay 0 (21-19, 21-15)

United States 2, France 0 (21-16, 23-21)

Spain 2, France 0 (21-12, 21-15)

Switzerland 2, Canada 1 (18-21, 21-13, 11-15)

Thursday, August 1

Spain vs Egypt 0900 GMT

Australia vs Canada 1400 GMT

Brazil vs Italy 1800 GMT

United States vs China 2000 GMT

Friday, August 2

Lithuania vs Japan 0700 GMT

France vs Czech Republic 1000 GMT

Brazil vs Netherlands 1500 GMT

United States vs Germany 2000 GMT

Saturday, August 3

Switzerland vs Paraguay 0900 GMT

Spain vs Germany 1000 GMT

France vs Switzerland 1400 GMT

Canada vs Latvia 1500 GMT

Friday, August 9

Bronze Medal 1900 GMT

Gold Medal 2030 GMT

