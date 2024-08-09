Olympic Weightlifting Results

Friday Men 89kg 1. Karlos May Nasar, Bulgaria (, 173-381; , 213-470; , 177-390; , 224-494; , 180-397; , —;…

Friday

Men

89kg

1. Karlos May Nasar, Bulgaria (, 173-381; , 213-470; , 177-390; , 224-494; , 180-397; , —; 1, 180-397; 1, 224-494), 404 kg.-891 pounds.

2. Yeison Lopez, Colombia (, 175-386; , 205-452; , 180-397; , 205-452; , 180-397; , 210-463; 2, 180-397; 3, 210-463), 390-860.

3. Antonino Pizzolato, Italy (, 172-379; , 212-467; , 172-379; , 212-467; , 176-388; , 212-467; 4, 172-379; 2, 212-467), 384-847.

4. Marin Robu, Moldova (, 170-375; , 200-441; , 175-386; , 208-459; , —; , 212-467; 3, 175-386; 4, 208-459), 383-844.

5. Mir Mostafa Javadi Aliabadi, Iran (, 164-362; , 204-450; , 168-370; , 217-478; , 171-377; , 217-478; 6, 168-370; 5, 204-450), 372-820.

6. Yu Dongju, South Korea (, 163-359; , 203-448; , 163-359; , 211-465; , 168-370; , 217-478; 7, 168-370; 6, 203-448), 371-818.

7. Andranik Karapetyan, Armenia (, 170-375; , 200-441; , 175-386; , 210-463; , 177-390; , 215-474; 5, 170-375; 7, 200-441), 370-816.

8. Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez, Venezuela (, 157-346; , 190-419; , 162-357; , 196-432; , 165-364; , 200-441; 8, 162-357; 8, 196-432), 358-789.

9. Romain Imadouchene, France (, 155-342; , 195-430; , 155-342; , 196-432; , 161-355; , 204-450; 9, 155-342; 9, 196-432), 351-774.

10. Kyle Bruce, Australia (, 143-315; , 182-401; , 148-326; , 182-401; , 148-326; , 188-414; 10, 148-326; 10, 182-401), 330-728.

11. Boady Santavy, Canada, DNF.

11. Karim Abokahla, Egypt, DNF.

Women

71kg

1. Olivia Reeves, United States (, 112-247; , 140-309; , 115-254; , 145-320; , 117-258; , 150-331; 1, 117-258; 1, 145-320), 262 kg.-578 pounds.

2. Mari Leivis Sanchez, Colombia (, 108-238; , 135-298; , 112-247; , 140-309; , 112-247; , 145-320; 3, 112-247; 2, 145-320), 257-567.

3. Angie Paola Palacios Dajomes, Ecuador (, 110-243; , 135-298; , 114-251; , 138-304; , 116-256; , 140-309; 2, 116-256; 3, 140-309), 256-564.

4. Siuzanna Valodzka, AIN (, 108-238; , 135-298; , 111-245; , 140-309; , 113-249; , 142-313; 4, 111-245; 4, 135-298), 246-542.

5. Marie Fegue, France (, 110-243; , 132-291; , 110-243; , 133-293; , 114-251; , 138-304; 5, 110-243; 6, 133-293), 243-536.

6. Chen Wen-Huei, Taiwan (, 102-225; , 133-293; , 103-227; , 139-306; , 106-234; , 140-309; 7, 103-227; 5, 133-293), 236-520.

7. Joy Ogbonne Eze, Nigeria (, 95-209; , 120-265; , 101-223; , 127-280; , 105-231; , 131-289; 8, 101-223; 7, 131-289), 232-511.

8. Amanda da Costa Schott, Brazil (, 100-220; , 117-258; , 104-229; , 123-271; , 106-234; , 131-289; 6, 106-234; 9, 123-271), 229-505.

9. Neama Said, Egypt (, 97-214; , 120-265; , 101-223; , 125-276; , 102-225; , —; 9, 97-214; 8, 125-276), 222-489.

10. Jacqueline Nichele, Australia (, 90-198; , 115-254; , 94-207; , 120-265; , 98-216; , 120-265; 10, 94-207; 10, 115-254), 209-461.

11. Vanessa Sarno, Philippines, DNF.

11. Loredana Elena Toma, Romania, DNF.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.