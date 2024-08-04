Olympic Tennis Results

Sunday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at…

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

3rd Place Playoff

Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa (8), Spain, def. Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova, Czechia, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, def. Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7.

