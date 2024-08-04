Olympic Tennis Results

Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).
Women’s Doubles
3rd Place Playoff
Sara Sorribes Tormo and Cristina Bucsa (8), Spain, def. Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova, Czechia, 6-2, 6-2.
