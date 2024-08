Olympic Tennis Results

Thursday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at…

Thursday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Tommy Paul (9), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Lorenzo Musetti (11), Italy, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Zheng Qinwen (6), China, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, 6-2, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek (4), United States, def. Adam Pavlasek and Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova, Czechia, def. Hsieh Su-wei and Chia Yi Tsao, Taiwan, 1-6, 6-4, 14-12.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, def. Heather Watson and Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Zhang Zhizhen and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 2-6, 6-4, 10-4.

