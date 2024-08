Olympic Taekwondo Results

Saturday Men +80kg Qualification Contest Kasra Mehdipournejad, Refugee Olympic Team, def. Gibson Kaogo Mara, Papua New Guinea, 2-1. Round of…

Saturday

Men

+80kg

Qualification Contest

Kasra Mehdipournejad, Refugee Olympic Team, def. Gibson Kaogo Mara, Papua New Guinea, 2-1.

Round of 16

Caden Cunningham, Britain, def. Abdoul Issoufou, Niger, 2-0.

Rafael Alba, Cuba, def. Emre Kutalmis Atesli, Turkey, 2-0.

Jonathan Healy, United States, def. Song Zhaoxiang, China, 2-1.

Cheick Sallah Cisse, Ivory Coast, def. Kasra Mehdipournejad, Refugee Olympic Team, 2-0.

Carlos Sansores, Mexico, def. Paivou Johnouario Gomis, Guinea-Bissau, 2-0.

Arian Salimi, Iran, def. Nikita Rafalovich, Uzbekistan, 2-0.

Richard Andre Ordemann, Norway, def. Patrik Divkovic, Slovenia, 2-1.

Ivan Sapina, Croatia, def. Alasan Ann, Gambia, 2-0.

Quarterfinals

Caden Cunningham, Britain, def. Rafael Alba, Cuba, 2-1.

Cheick Sallah Cisse, Ivory Coast, def. Jonathan Healy, United States, 2-0.

Arian Salimi, Iran, def. Carlos Sansores, Mexico, 2-1.

Ivan Sapina, Croatia, def. Richard Andre Ordemann, Norway, 2-1.

Semifinals

Caden Cunningham, Britain, def. Cheick Sallah Cisse, Ivory Coast, 2-1.

Arian Salimi, Iran, def. Ivan Sapina, Croatia, 2-1.

Repechages

Rafael Alba, Cuba, def. Abdoul Issoufou, Niger, 2-1.

Carlos Sansores, Mexico, def. Nikita Rafalovich, Uzbekistan, 2-1.

Bronze Medal Contests

Rafael Alba, Cuba, def. Ivan Sapina, Croatia, 2-0.

Cheick Sallah Cisse, Ivory Coast, def. Carlos Sansores, Mexico, 2-1.

Gold Medal Contest

Arian Salimi, Iran, def. Caden Cunningham, Britain, 2-1.

Women

+67kg

Round of 16

Althea Laurin, France, def. Munira Abdusalomova, Tajikistan, 2-0.

Lorena Brandl, Germany, def. Arlettys Acosta Herrera, Cuba, 2-0.

Rama Abo-Alrub, Jordan, def. Fatima-Ezzahra Aboufaras, Morocco, 2-1.

Nafia Kus Aydin, Turkey, def. Fernanda Aguirre, Chile, 2-1.

Lee Dabin, South Korea, def. Petra Stolbova, Czech Republic, 2-0.

Zhou Zeqi, China, def. Marlene Jahl, Austria, 2-0.

Svetlana Osipova, Uzbekistan, def. Astan Katherine Feghe Bathily, Ivory Coast, 2-1.

Rebecca McGowan, Britain, def. Venice Elizabeth Megan Traill, Fiji, 2-0.

Quarterfinals

Althea Laurin, France, def. Lorena Brandl, Germany, 2-0.

Nafia Kus Aydin, Turkey, def. Rama Abo-Alrub, Jordan, 2-1.

Lee Dabin, South Korea, def. Zhou Zeqi, China, 2-1.

Svetlana Osipova, Uzbekistan, def. Rebecca McGowan, Britain, 2-0.

Semifinals

Althea Laurin, France, def. Nafia Kus Aydin, Turkey, 2-0.

Svetlana Osipova, Uzbekistan, def. Lee Dabin, South Korea, 2-0.

Repechages

Lorena Brandl, Germany, def. Munira Abdusalomova, Tajikistan, 2-0.

Rebecca McGowan, Britain, def. Astan Katherine Feghe Bathily, Ivory Coast, 2-0.

Bronze Medal Contests

Lee Dabin, South Korea, def. Lorena Brandl, Germany, 2-1.

Nafia Kus Aydin, Turkey, def. Rebecca McGowan, Britain, 2-1.

Gold Medal Contest

Althea Laurin, France, def. Svetlana Osipova, Uzbekistan, 2-0.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.