Olympic Taekwondo Results

Friday Men 80kg Qualification Contest Batyrkhan Toleugali, Kazakhstan, def. Ismael Coulibaly, Mali, 2-1. Round of 16 Seo Geonwoo, South Korea,…

Friday

Men

80kg

Qualification Contest

Batyrkhan Toleugali, Kazakhstan, def. Ismael Coulibaly, Mali, 2-1.

Round of 16

Seo Geonwoo, South Korea, def. Joaquin Churchill Martinez, Chile, 2-1.

Henrique Marques Rodrigues Fernandes, Brazil, def. Saleh Elsharabaty, Jordan, 2-0.

Mehran Barkhordari, Iran, def. Jasurbek Jaysunov, Uzbekistan, 2-1.

Simone Alessio, Italy, def. Batyrkhan Toleugali, Kazakhstan, 2-0.

CJ Nickolas, United States, def. Farzad Mansouri, Refugee Olympic Team, 2-0.

Faysal Sawadogo, Burkina Faso, def. Stefan Takov, Serbia, 2-0.

Firas Katoussi, Tunisia, def. Leon Sejranovic, Australia, 2-0.

Edi Hrnic, Denmark, def. Seif Eissa, Egypt, 2-0.

Quarterfinals

Seo Geonwoo, South Korea, def. Henrique Marques Rodrigues Fernandes, Brazil, 2-0.

Mehran Barkhordari, Iran, def. Simone Alessio, Italy, 2-1.

CJ Nickolas, United States, def. Faysal Sawadogo, Burkina Faso, 2-0.

Firas Katoussi, Tunisia, def. Edi Hrnic, Denmark, 2-0.

Semifinals

Mehran Barkhordari, Iran, def. Seo Geonwoo, South Korea, 2-1.

Firas Katoussi, Tunisia, def. CJ Nickolas, United States, 2-0.

Repechages

Simone Alessio, Italy, def. Jasurbek Jaysunov, Uzbekistan, 2-0.

Edi Hrnic, Denmark, def. Leon Sejranovic, Australia, 2-0.

Bronze Medal Contests

Simone Alessio, Italy, def. CJ Nickolas, United States, 2-0.

Edi Hrnic, Denmark, def. Seo Geonwoo, South Korea, 2-0.

Gold Medal Contest

Firas Katoussi, Tunisia, def. Mehran Barkhordari, Iran, 2-0.

Women

67kg

Round of 16

Kristina Teachout, United States, def. Magda Wiet-Henin, France, 2-0.

Viviana Marton, Hungary, def. Ruth Gbagbi, Ivory Coast, 2-1.

Aya Shehata, Egypt, def. Cecilia Castro Burgos, Spain, 2-1.

Sarah Chaari, Belgium, def. Madelyn Andrea Rodriguez, Dominican Republic, 2-0.

Julyana Alsadeq, Jordan, def. Lolohea Navuga Naitasi, Fiji, 2-0.

Song Jie, China, def. Elizabeth Oluchi Anyanacho, Nigeria, 2-0.

Sasikarn Tongchan, Thailand, def. Caroline Santos, Brazil, 2-0.

Aleksandra Perisic, Serbia, def. Ozoda Sobirjonova, Uzbekistan, 2-1.

Quarterfinals

Viviana Marton, Hungary, def. Kristina Teachout, United States, 2-1.

Sarah Chaari, Belgium, def. Aya Shehata, Egypt, 2-0.

Song Jie, China, def. Julyana Alsadeq, Jordan, 2-1.

Aleksandra Perisic, Serbia, def. Sasikarn Tongchan, Thailand, 2-0.

Semifinals

Viviana Marton, Hungary, def. Sarah Chaari, Belgium, 2-0.

Aleksandra Perisic, Serbia, def. Song Jie, China, 2-0.

Repechages

Kristina Teachout, United States, def. Ruth Gbagbi, Ivory Coast, 2-1.

Ozoda Sobirjonova, Uzbekistan, def. Sasikarn Tongchan, Thailand, 2-1.

Bronze Medal Contests

Kristina Teachout, United States, def. Song Jie, China, 2-0.

Sarah Chaari, Belgium, def. Ozoda Sobirjonova, Uzbekistan, 2-1.

Gold Medal Contest

Viviana Marton, Hungary, def. Aleksandra Perisic, Serbia, 2-0.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.