Saturday

Women

Singles

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Hina Hayata, Japan, def. Shin Yubin, South Korea, 9-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7.

Gold Medal Match

Chen Meng, China, def. Sun Yingsha, China, 4-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6.

