Thursday Men Singles Quarterfinals Hugo Calderano, Brazil, def. Jang Woojin, South Korea, 11-4, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. Women Singles Quarterfinals Chen…

Thursday

Men

Singles

Quarterfinals

Hugo Calderano, Brazil, def. Jang Woojin, South Korea, 11-4, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6.

Women

Singles

Quarterfinals

Chen Meng, China, def. Sofia Polcanova, Austria, 11-5, 11-3, 11-0, 11-8.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.