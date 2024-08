Olympic Surfing Results

Thursday Men Quarterfinals Heat 1 Alonso Correa, Peru, def. Reo Inaba, Japan, 10.5-10.16. Heat 2 Kauli Vaast, France, def. Joan…

Thursday

Men

Quarterfinals

Heat 1

Alonso Correa, Peru, def. Reo Inaba, Japan, 10.5-10.16.

Heat 2

Kauli Vaast, France, def. Joan Duru, France, 15.33-12.33.

Heat 3

Gabriel Medina, Brazil, def. Joao Chianca, Brazil, 14.77-9.33.

Heat 4

Jack Robinson, Australia, def. Ethan Ewing, Australia, 15.33-13.0.

Women

Round 3

Heat 1

Caroline Marks, United States, def. Yang Siqi, China, 6.93-1.63.

Heat 2

Tyler Wright, Australia, def. Anat Lelior, Israel, 11.1-7.74.

Heat 3

Johanne Defay, France, def. Vahine Fierro, France, 9.0-7.54.

Heat 4

Carissa Moore, United States, def. Sarah Baum, South Africa, 8.16-3.87.

Heat 5

Nadia Erostarbe, Spain, def. Shino Matsuda, Japan, 8.34-5.84.

Heat 6

Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazil, def. Caitlin Simmers, United States, 12.34-1.93.

Heat 7

Luana Silva, Brazil, def. Taina Hinckel, Brazil, 6.77-5.93.

Heat 8

Brisa Hennessy, Costa Rica, def. Yolanda Hopkins, Portugal, 12.34-9.9.

Quarterfinals

Heat 1

Caroline Marks, United States, def. Tyler Wright, Australia, 7.77-5.37.

Heat 2

Johanne Defay, France, def. Carissa Moore, United States, 10.34-6.5.

Heat 3

Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazil, def. Nadia Erostarbe, Spain, 8.1-6.34.

Heat 4

Brisa Hennessy, Costa Rica, def. Luana Silva, Brazil, 6.37-5.47.

