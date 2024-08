Olympic Surfing Results

Monday Men Semifinals Heat 1 Kauli Vaast, France, def. Alonso Correa, Peru, 10.96-9.6. Heat 2 Jack Robinson, Australia, def. Gabriel…

Monday

Men

Semifinals

Heat 1

Kauli Vaast, France, def. Alonso Correa, Peru, 10.96-9.6.

Heat 2

Jack Robinson, Australia, def. Gabriel Medina, Brazil, 12.33-6.33.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Gabriel Medina, Brazil, def. Alonso Correa, Peru, 15.54-12.43.

Gold Medal Match

Kauli Vaast, France, def. Jack Robinson, Australia, 17.67-7.83.

Women

Semifinals

Heat 1

Caroline Marks, United States, def. Johanne Defay, France, 12.17-12.17.

Heat 2

Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazil, def. Brisa Hennessy, Costa Rica, 13.66-6.17.

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Johanne Defay, France, def. Brisa Hennessy, Costa Rica, 12.66-4.93.

Gold Medal Match

Caroline Marks, United States, def. Tatiana Weston-Webb, Brazil, 10.5-10.33.

