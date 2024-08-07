Olympic Sport Climbing Results

Wednesday
Men
Boulder & Lead
Boulder & Lead, Semifinals
Semifinal Lead
1. Alberto Gines Lopez, Spain, 43.
2. Toby Roberts, Britain, 42+.
2. Adam Ondra, Czech Republic, 42+.
4. Sorato Anraku, Japan, 42.
5. Paul Jenft, France, 39.
6. Jakob Schubert, Austria, 38+.
6. Colin Duffy, United States, 38+.
8. Hamish McArthur, Britain, 35+.
9. Yannick Flohe, Germany, 33+.
10. Pan Yufei, China, 30+.
11. Alexander Megos, Germany, 27.
11. Luka Potocar, Slovenia, 27.
13. Campbell Harrison, Australia, 22.
14. Sam Avezou, France, 21+.
14. Tomoa Narasaki, Japan, 21+.
14. Sascha Lehmann, Switzerland, 21+.
17. Hannes Van Duysen, Belgium, 21.
17. Lee Dohyun, South Korea, 21.
17. Jesse Grupper, United States, 21.
20. Mel Janse van Rensburg, South Africa, 17+.
Women
Speed
Speed, Quarterfinals
Quarterfinal
Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland, def. Leslie Adriana Romero Perez, Spain, 6.35-7.06.
Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland, def. Zhou Yafei, China, 6.49-6.58.
Rajiah Sallsabillah, Indonesia, def. Emma Hunt, United States, 6.54-7.98.
Deng Lijuan, China, def. Desak Made Made Rita Kusuma Dewi, Indonesia, 6.363-6.369.
Speed, Semifinals
Semifinal
Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland, def. Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland, 6.19-6.34.
Deng Lijuan, China, def. Rajiah Sallsabillah, Indonesia, 6.38-6.41.
Final
Small
Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland, def. Rajiah Sallsabillah, Indonesia, 6.53-8.24.
Big
Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland, def. Deng Lijuan, China, 6.1-6.18.
Rankings
1. Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland, 6.10.
2. Deng Lijuan, China, 6.18.
3. Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland, 6.53.
4. Rajiah Sallsabillah, Indonesia, 8.24.
5. Emma Hunt, United States.
6. Desak Made Made Rita Kusuma Dewi, Indonesia.
7. Zhou Yafei, China.
8. Leslie Adriana Romero Perez, Spain.
9. Beatrice Colli, Italy.
10. Capucine Viglione, France.
11. Manon Lebon, France.
12. Piper Kelly, United States.
13. Sarah Tetzlaff, New Zealand.
14. Aniya Holder, South Africa.
