Olympic Sport Climbing Results

Wednesday

Men

Boulder & Lead

Boulder & Lead, Semifinals

Semifinal Lead

1. Alberto Gines Lopez, Spain, 43.

2. Toby Roberts, Britain, 42+.

2. Adam Ondra, Czech Republic, 42+.

4. Sorato Anraku, Japan, 42.

5. Paul Jenft, France, 39.

6. Jakob Schubert, Austria, 38+.

6. Colin Duffy, United States, 38+.

8. Hamish McArthur, Britain, 35+.

9. Yannick Flohe, Germany, 33+.

10. Pan Yufei, China, 30+.

11. Alexander Megos, Germany, 27.

11. Luka Potocar, Slovenia, 27.

13. Campbell Harrison, Australia, 22.

14. Sam Avezou, France, 21+.

14. Tomoa Narasaki, Japan, 21+.

14. Sascha Lehmann, Switzerland, 21+.

17. Hannes Van Duysen, Belgium, 21.

17. Lee Dohyun, South Korea, 21.

17. Jesse Grupper, United States, 21.

20. Mel Janse van Rensburg, South Africa, 17+.

Women

Speed

Speed, Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal

Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland, def. Leslie Adriana Romero Perez, Spain, 6.35-7.06.

Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland, def. Zhou Yafei, China, 6.49-6.58.

Rajiah Sallsabillah, Indonesia, def. Emma Hunt, United States, 6.54-7.98.

Deng Lijuan, China, def. Desak Made Made Rita Kusuma Dewi, Indonesia, 6.363-6.369.

Speed, Semifinals

Semifinal

Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland, def. Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland, 6.19-6.34.

Deng Lijuan, China, def. Rajiah Sallsabillah, Indonesia, 6.38-6.41.

Final

Small

Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland, def. Rajiah Sallsabillah, Indonesia, 6.53-8.24.

Big

Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland, def. Deng Lijuan, China, 6.1-6.18.

Rankings

1. Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland, 6.10.

2. Deng Lijuan, China, 6.18.

3. Aleksandra Kalucka, Poland, 6.53.

4. Rajiah Sallsabillah, Indonesia, 8.24.

5. Emma Hunt, United States.

6. Desak Made Made Rita Kusuma Dewi, Indonesia.

7. Zhou Yafei, China.

8. Leslie Adriana Romero Perez, Spain.

9. Beatrice Colli, Italy.

10. Capucine Viglione, France.

11. Manon Lebon, France.

12. Piper Kelly, United States.

13. Sarah Tetzlaff, New Zealand.

14. Aniya Holder, South Africa.

