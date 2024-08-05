Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L Pts Latvia 7 0 14 Netherlands 5 2 10 Lithuania 4 3…

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts Latvia 7 0 14 Netherlands 5 2 10 Lithuania 4 3 8 Serbia 4 3 8 France 3 4 6 Poland 2 5 4 United States 2 5 4 China 1 6 2

Tuesday, July 30

Latvia 21, Lithuania 14

Netherlands 21, China 16

France 21, Poland 19

Serbia 22, United States 14

Wednesday, July 31

Latvia 21, Netherlands 12

China 21, Serbia 15

France 21, Lithuania 20

Poland 19, United States 17

Thursday, August 1

Serbia 21, Netherlands 19

Latvia 22, China 8

Lithuania 21, Poland 12

Netherlands 20, France 13

Lithuania 20, United States 18

Poland 22, China 17

Serbia 19, France 16

Latvia 21, United States 19

Friday, August 2

Lithuania 21, China 16

Netherlands 21, Poland 17

Netherlands 19, Lithuania 18

Latvia 22, France 20

United States 21, France 19

Latvia 21, Serbia 14

Serbia 21, Poland 12

United States 21, China 17

Sunday, August 4

Quarterfinals

France 21, China 12

Latvia 22, Poland 16

Lithuania 20, Serbia 18

Netherlands 21, United States 6

Lithuania 21, Poland 15

France 22, Serbia 19

Monday, August 5

Semifinals

Bronze Medal

Netherlands 20, Lithuania 9

France 21, Latvia 14

Lithuania 21, Latvia 18

Gold Medal

Netherlands 18, France 17 OT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.