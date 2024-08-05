Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Latvia
|7
|0
|14
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|10
|Lithuania
|4
|3
|8
|Serbia
|4
|3
|8
|France
|3
|4
|6
|Poland
|2
|5
|4
|United States
|2
|5
|4
|China
|1
|6
|2
Tuesday, July 30
Latvia 21, Lithuania 14
Netherlands 21, China 16
France 21, Poland 19
Serbia 22, United States 14
Wednesday, July 31
Latvia 21, Netherlands 12
China 21, Serbia 15
France 21, Lithuania 20
Poland 19, United States 17
Thursday, August 1
Serbia 21, Netherlands 19
Latvia 22, China 8
Lithuania 21, Poland 12
Netherlands 20, France 13
Lithuania 20, United States 18
Poland 22, China 17
Serbia 19, France 16
Latvia 21, United States 19
Friday, August 2
Lithuania 21, China 16
Netherlands 21, Poland 17
Netherlands 19, Lithuania 18
Latvia 22, France 20
United States 21, France 19
Latvia 21, Serbia 14
Serbia 21, Poland 12
United States 21, China 17
Sunday, August 4
Quarterfinals
France 21, China 12
Latvia 22, Poland 16
Lithuania 20, Serbia 18
Netherlands 21, United States 6
Lithuania 21, Poland 15
France 22, Serbia 19
Monday, August 5
Semifinals
Bronze Medal
Netherlands 20, Lithuania 9
France 21, Latvia 14
Lithuania 21, Latvia 18
Gold Medal
Netherlands 18, France 17 OT
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.