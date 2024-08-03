Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Latvia
|6
|0
|12
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|8
|Serbia
|4
|2
|8
|Lithuania
|3
|3
|6
|France
|2
|4
|4
|Poland
|2
|4
|4
|United States
|2
|4
|4
|China
|1
|5
|2
Tuesday, July 30
Latvia 21, Lithuania 14
Netherlands 21, China 16
France 21, Poland 19
Serbia 22, United States 14
Wednesday, July 31
Latvia 21, Netherlands 12
China 21, Serbia 15
France 21, Lithuania 20
Poland 19, United States 17
Thursday, August 1
Serbia 21, Netherlands 19
Latvia 22, China 8
Lithuania 21, Poland 12
Netherlands 20, France 13
Lithuania 20, United States 18
Poland 22, China 17
Serbia 19, France 16
Latvia 21, United States 19
Friday, August 2
Lithuania 21, China 16
Netherlands 21, Poland 17
Netherlands 19, Lithuania 18
Latvia 22, France 20
United States 21, France 19
Latvia 21, Serbia 14
Serbia 21, Poland 12
United States 21, China 17
Sunday, August 4
France vs China 1530 GMT
Poland vs Latvia 1600 GMT
Lithuania vs Serbia 1635 GMT
United States vs Netherlands 1705 GMT
Quarterfinal 1930 GMT
Quarterfinal 2005 GMT
Monday, August 5
Semifinal 1600 GMT
Semifinal 1700 GMT
Bronze Medal 1930 GMT
Gold Medal 2030 GMT
