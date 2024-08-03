Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times GMT Group A Country W L Pts Latvia 6 0 12 Netherlands 4 2 8 Serbia 4 2…

Group A

Country W L Pts Latvia 6 0 12 Netherlands 4 2 8 Serbia 4 2 8 Lithuania 3 3 6 France 2 4 4 Poland 2 4 4 United States 2 4 4 China 1 5 2

Tuesday, July 30

Latvia 21, Lithuania 14

Netherlands 21, China 16

France 21, Poland 19

Serbia 22, United States 14

Wednesday, July 31

Latvia 21, Netherlands 12

China 21, Serbia 15

France 21, Lithuania 20

Poland 19, United States 17

Thursday, August 1

Serbia 21, Netherlands 19

Latvia 22, China 8

Lithuania 21, Poland 12

Netherlands 20, France 13

Lithuania 20, United States 18

Poland 22, China 17

Serbia 19, France 16

Latvia 21, United States 19

Friday, August 2

Lithuania 21, China 16

Netherlands 21, Poland 17

Netherlands 19, Lithuania 18

Latvia 22, France 20

United States 21, France 19

Latvia 21, Serbia 14

Serbia 21, Poland 12

United States 21, China 17

Sunday, August 4

France vs China 1530 GMT

Poland vs Latvia 1600 GMT

Lithuania vs Serbia 1635 GMT

United States vs Netherlands 1705 GMT

Quarterfinal 1930 GMT

Quarterfinal 2005 GMT

Monday, August 5

Semifinal 1600 GMT

Semifinal 1700 GMT

Bronze Medal 1930 GMT

Gold Medal 2030 GMT

